Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 76, Winthrop 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program didn't have a great night on the offensive end against Winthrop, they made up it with a mostly great outing on the defensive end of the court, using that to come out on top with a 76-61 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 14-3 run from 06:59 to 03:57 to stretch their lead to 10. During the run, seven points were earned at the charity stripe, capped off by three-pointer. The Cardinals’ ended the half on a 6-2 run to give them a 35-27 advantage at the break.
Both teams combined for 24 turnovers in the first half, accumulating more turnovers than made field goals (combined 22-60 on the half)
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville broke off a 12-6 run midway through the half to stretch their lead to 17, the largest of the game with 4:57 left to play. UofL ended the game on a 7-2 run to secure a 76-61 victory.
Louisville shot 26-54 for 48.1% from the field, while shooting 7-26 for 26.9% from behind the arc, and shot 17-26 from the charity stripe.
The Cardinals’ 10 shots blocked are its most in a game without a blocked shot by the opponent since a 96-79 victory over Maryland on December 10, 1991.
Player Notes:
Reyne Smith recorded a season-high 20 points, shooting 5-9 (55.6%) from 3-point territory. Smith also added three rebounds and one assist while playing a season-high 29 minutes. Smith recorded his first 20-point game in a Louisville uniform, as well as his 17th such game in his collegiate career.
James Scott put up 12 points, shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field, while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes of play.
J’vonne Hadley also contributed 12 points on the night on 5-9 shooting (54.5%). Hadley also pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Hadley recorded his fourth double-double of his collegiate career.
Chucky Hepburn chipped in 10 points on 4-8 shooting (50%), while going 1-3 (33.3%) from the behind the arc. Hepburn also added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Gallery:
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward Kelton Talford (4) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) and forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles guard Paul Jones III (3) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey shouts instructions during the first half against the Winthrop Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) looks to pass under the pressure of Winthrop Eagles forward Yoro Diallo (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward Tai Hamilton (21) and guard Nick Johnson (10) trap Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) slaps the ball away from Winthrop Eagles forward Kelton Talford (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) slaps the ball away from Winthrop Eagles forward Kelton Talford (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles guard Nick Johnson (10) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles guard Kasen Harrison (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) and forward Noah Waterman (93) battle Winthrop Eagles forward Kelton Talford (4) for a rebound during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Winthrop Eagles guard Ryan Jolly (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles against Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) looks to pass over Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against Winthrop Eagles guard Paul Jones III (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots over Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) battles Winthrop Eagles forward Kelton Talford (4) for a rebound during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dunks against the Winthrop Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against Winthrop Eagles forward K.J. Doucet (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
