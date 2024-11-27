Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 89, Indiana 61

Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) looks to score as Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) defends during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program's run in the Battle 4 Atlantis is off to a fantastic start, using a massive second half to thwart No. 14 Indiana and secure a 89-61 victory.
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used 11-5 run from 13:02 to 08:21 to stretch their lead to 10. During the run, five points were earned in the paint, capped off by a layup. The Cardinals’ ended the half on a 6-1 run to give them a 37-29 advantage at the break.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville broke off a 13-2 run to start the second half to stretch their lead to 17, with 15:45 left to play. Louisville held Indiana to scoreless from 13:02 to 07:08 in the second half.
Louisville shot 37 of 65 for 57% from the field, 10 of 27 for 37% from behind the arc and 5 of 7 for 71.4% at the charity stripe.
Today’s 89-61 win vs. Indiana is the Cards’ largest margin of victory in the 22-game series, surpassing a 101-79 win on Dec. 3, 1988.
Louisville’s 23 assists are its most since having 23 against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020.
Player Notes:
Chucky Hepburn chipped in 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting, while going 2 of 4 from the behind the arc. Hepburn also added career high 10 assists and seven steals, playing for 29 minutes. He has the first double-double of his collegiate career with 16 points and 10 assists.
Noah Waterman contributed 16 points on the afternoon. Waterman also pulled down three rebounds, one assist and steal in 29 minutes of action.
Reyne Smith recorded 12 points, shooting 4-9 (44.4%) from 3-point territory. Smith also added three rebounds and one steal while playing for 23 minutes.
Kasean Pryor put up 14 points, shooting a 7-13 from the field. He added seven rebounds and two steals while playing a season-high 27 minutes.
Gallery:
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) and Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) and Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) celebrate during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Indiana Hoosiers guard Kanaan Carlyle (9) shoots as Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) defends during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts in fron tof Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) reacts with Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) after scoring during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) reacts in front of Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) after scoring during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts in front of Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) after scoring during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Indiana Hoosiers bench reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) looks to score as Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) defends during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) reacts after dunking during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dunks over Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Kanaan Carlyle (9) battle for the ball during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) defends the shot of Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) during the first half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) and Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) go for a loose ball during the first half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) defends during the first half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Kevin Jairaj.
