Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 79, West Virginia 70

NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, taking down former Big East rival West Virginia 79-70 in overtime.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 6-0 run from 14:51 to 12:56 to gain the lead, with three points scored in the paint and the run capped off by a three-pointer. West Virginia used a 15-3 run to create a 10-point lead. Louisville scored the final seven points of the half to cut that to a four-point deficit.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville went on a 14-2 run to regain the lead and extend it to seven with 4:22 left to play. During the run, seven points came from the free-throw line, four points were scored in the paint, and three came from beyond the arc. Regulation ended with both teams deadlocked at 62.
KEY OVERTIME RUN: Louisville used a 12-3 run over the final 2:30 of overtime to secure the 79-70 victory.
Louisville shot 24 of 57 for 42.1% from the field, 7 of 28 for 25% from behind the arc, and 24 of 33 for 72.7% at the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
Chucky Hepburn scored a career-high 32 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from behind the arc and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. Hepburn also added three rebounds, two assists, and six steals in 38 minutes of play.
Reyne Smith recorded 15 points, shooting 4-10 (40%) from 3-point territory. Smith also added three rebounds while playing for 37 minutes.
Kasean Pryor recorded 13 points, shooting 4-of-11 from the field. He added eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while playing 35 minutes.
