Highlights and Notes: Louisville 99, Memphis 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's renewed rivalry with Memphis is off to a great start, with the Cardinals earning a blowout 99-73 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

Team Notes:

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an 11-0 run to take a 16-7 lead with 13:37 on the clock. The Cardinals furthered the distance between 5:38 and 4:28 with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in that minute and 10 seconds, taking a 44-26 lead. UofL led 57-37 at the break.

Louisville moved to 32-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime, a 7-0 mark this season.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals pushed their lead to 27 points with an 8-0 run within the first three minutes of the half. Memphis never scored more than six consecutive points in the entire game.

Louisville is now 36-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play, a 9-0 record this season.

Louisville shot 30 of 54 (55.6%) from the field, 18 of 35 (51.4%) from deep and 21 of 25 (84.0%) from the free-throw line.

Louisville’s field goal and 3-point field goal percentages were season highs on the year for the team.

The Cardinals’ bench combined for 44 points, outscoring Memphis’ bench 44-24.

Louisville held the Tigers to just 27.3% from the 3-point line.

It was the first time Louisville has had four different players with at least three 3-pointers apiece since Nov. 22, 2010 when the Cards played Chattanooga. Preston Knowles, Kyle Kuric, Mike Marra and Chris Smith combined for the feat.

Louisville had six players make multiple 3’s for just the second time in program history, and the first time since Dec. 22, 2010.

This was the second time this season Louisville has had six double-figure scorers; the other was against Ohio on Nov. 15.

Louisville logged assists on 24 of 30 made field goals, tying a team season-high for assists.

Player Notes:

Khani Rooths stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, a career-high four assists and a steal in 18 minutes.

Adrian Wooley had his best game in a Cardinal uniform to date, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored 15 points total.

Ryan Conwell scored a team-high 17 points, netting three shots beyond the arc. He added in two boards, two assists and a steal.

Kasean Pryor did a little bit of everything with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in his 11 minutes on the floor. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from long range.

