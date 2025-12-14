Highlights and Notes: Louisville 99, Memphis 73
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's renewed rivalry with Memphis is off to a great start, with the Cardinals earning a blowout 99-73 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an 11-0 run to take a 16-7 lead with 13:37 on the clock. The Cardinals furthered the distance between 5:38 and 4:28 with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in that minute and 10 seconds, taking a 44-26 lead. UofL led 57-37 at the break.
- Louisville moved to 32-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime, a 7-0 mark this season.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals pushed their lead to 27 points with an 8-0 run within the first three minutes of the half. Memphis never scored more than six consecutive points in the entire game.
- Louisville is now 36-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play, a 9-0 record this season.
- Louisville shot 30 of 54 (55.6%) from the field, 18 of 35 (51.4%) from deep and 21 of 25 (84.0%) from the free-throw line.
- Louisville’s field goal and 3-point field goal percentages were season highs on the year for the team.
- The Cardinals’ bench combined for 44 points, outscoring Memphis’ bench 44-24.
- Louisville held the Tigers to just 27.3% from the 3-point line.
- It was the first time Louisville has had four different players with at least three 3-pointers apiece since Nov. 22, 2010 when the Cards played Chattanooga. Preston Knowles, Kyle Kuric, Mike Marra and Chris Smith combined for the feat.
- Louisville had six players make multiple 3’s for just the second time in program history, and the first time since Dec. 22, 2010.
- This was the second time this season Louisville has had six double-figure scorers; the other was against Ohio on Nov. 15.
- Louisville logged assists on 24 of 30 made field goals, tying a team season-high for assists.
Player Notes:
- Khani Rooths stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, a career-high four assists and a steal in 18 minutes.
- Adrian Wooley had his best game in a Cardinal uniform to date, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored 15 points total.
- Ryan Conwell scored a team-high 17 points, netting three shots beyond the arc. He added in two boards, two assists and a steal.
- Kasean Pryor did a little bit of everything with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in his 11 minutes on the floor. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from long range.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic