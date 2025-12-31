Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 90, Cal 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has started 1-0 in ACC play, making the West Coast trip to Cal and leaving with an emphatic 90-70 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Issac McKneely, and Sananda Fru for the third time this season. This lineup is now 2-1 on the year.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville opened up the game on a 10-0 run and later extended its lead with a 9-0 run, resulting in a score of 28-11 with nine minutes remaining in the half. Cal closed the gap with 10 unanswered points of its own between 5:42 and 3:15.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 10-0 run between over the course of two and a half minutes to widen its advantage to 66-41 with 12:43 left in the game. The Golden Bears attempted to claw their way back into the game with 14 straight points to cut the UofL lead to just 11, but the Cards responded with a 12-2 run to shut down Cal.
Louisville shot 46.4% (32 of 69) from the field, 37.8% (14 of 37) from 3-point range and 85.7% (12 of 14) from the free throw line.
The Cardinals outrebounded the Golden Bears 50-31, pulling down 15 boards on the offensive glass.
Louisville outscored Cal in the paint 36-16.
Player Notes:
Adrian Wooley recorded a new season-high 21 points after shooting 9 of 14 from the floor and netting three triples.
Sananda Fru logged Louisville’s first double-double since Nov. 6 with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The 14 boards was the most by any Louisville player since Jan. 30, 2024.
J'Vonne Hadley neared a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. He also dished out three assists, logged a block and a steal.
Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 26 points, shooting 50% from the floor. He added in four assists, four boards and two steals in 25 minutes.
Photos courtesy of D. Ross Cameron (Imagn Images).
(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: D. Ross Cameron - Imagn Images)
More Cardinals Stories
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.
He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic