Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 90, Cal 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has started 1-0 in ACC play, making the West Coast trip to Cal and leaving with an emphatic 90-70 victory.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Issac McKneely, and Sananda Fru for the third time this season. This lineup is now 2-1 on the year.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville opened up the game on a 10-0 run and later extended its lead with a 9-0 run, resulting in a score of 28-11 with nine minutes remaining in the half. Cal closed the gap with 10 unanswered points of its own between 5:42 and 3:15.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 10-0 run between over the course of two and a half minutes to widen its advantage to 66-41 with 12:43 left in the game. The Golden Bears attempted to claw their way back into the game with 14 straight points to cut the UofL lead to just 11, but the Cards responded with a 12-2 run to shut down Cal.

Louisville shot 46.4% (32 of 69) from the field, 37.8% (14 of 37) from 3-point range and 85.7% (12 of 14) from the free throw line.

The Cardinals outrebounded the Golden Bears 50-31, pulling down 15 boards on the offensive glass.

Louisville outscored Cal in the paint 36-16.

Player Notes:

Adrian Wooley recorded a new season-high 21 points after shooting 9 of 14 from the floor and netting three triples.

Sananda Fru logged Louisville’s first double-double since Nov. 6 with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The 14 boards was the most by any Louisville player since Jan. 30, 2024.

J'Vonne Hadley neared a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. He also dished out three assists, logged a block and a steal.

Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 26 points, shooting 50% from the floor. He added in four assists, four boards and two steals in 25 minutes.

Photos courtesy of D. Ross Cameron (Imagn Images).

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals Pat Kelsey reacts to a foul called against his team during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Chris Bell (22) backs down Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) is double-teamed by California Golden Bears defenders Dai Dai Ames (7) and Chris Bell (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals Pat Kelsey reacts to a foul call against his team during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives past California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Chris Bell (22) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) lays the ball up over California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) and guard Nolan Dorsey (21) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dunks against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dunks against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) drives for a layup against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) drives past California Golden Bears forward Chris Bell (22) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) dunks against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots between California Golden Bears defenders Dai Dai Ames (7) and John Camden (2) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Dec 30, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) tries to back down California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: D. Ross Cameron - Imagn Images)

