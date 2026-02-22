Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 87, Georgia Tech 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to earn a hard fought victory on Senior Day, holding off Georgia Tech long enough to capture an 87-70 win.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 16th time this season. The group is now 13-3 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 16-2 run between 15:54 and 9:21 to take a commanding 16-point lead. The Cardinals pushed it as high as 18 points with another 7-0 run before Georgia Tech rattled off 12 straight to cut into the deficit.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville started hot with a 13-0 run beginning at 15:28, extending the advantage to 61-37. The Yellow Jackets would trim the lead all the way down to 11 with a 14-0 run between 10:43 and 7:38, but never got closer than 11.

Louisville shot 51.9% (27 of 52) from the field, 14 of 31 (45.2%) from deep and 19 of 20 (95%) from the free-throw line.

The charity stripe mark of 95% was a season high.

The Cardinals held the Yellow Jackets to 3 of 18 beyond the arc, the fewest 3’s made by a conference opponent this season and the lowest percentage (17%) by a conference opponent.

Louisville stole the ball 10 teams, the most so far in league play.



Players Notes:

Mikel Brown Jr. ended the game going 5-10 from the field for 19 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. It was his eighth game as the team’s leading scorer.

J'Vonne Hadley concluded senior day by going 6-11 from the field, totaling 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Isaac McKneely finished the game going a perfect 4-4 from the field and going 3-3 from the free-throw line. He tallied 14 points and two rebounds.

Ryan Conwell logged 15 points and four assists. This cemented his 24th double figure game this season.

Kobe Rodgers recorded a total of seven points and three rebounds in just 10 minutes of game play.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images).

Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) slams down two points as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) draws a foul from Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) reacts during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) and guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Players warm up before the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kasean Pryor warms up before the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) and forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

