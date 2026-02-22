Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 87, Georgia Tech 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to earn a hard fought victory on Senior Day, holding off Georgia Tech long enough to capture an 87-70 win.
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 16th time this season. The group is now 13-3 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 16-2 run between 15:54 and 9:21 to take a commanding 16-point lead. The Cardinals pushed it as high as 18 points with another 7-0 run before Georgia Tech rattled off 12 straight to cut into the deficit.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville started hot with a 13-0 run beginning at 15:28, extending the advantage to 61-37. The Yellow Jackets would trim the lead all the way down to 11 with a 14-0 run between 10:43 and 7:38, but never got closer than 11.
Louisville shot 51.9% (27 of 52) from the field, 14 of 31 (45.2%) from deep and 19 of 20 (95%) from the free-throw line.
The charity stripe mark of 95% was a season high.
The Cardinals held the Yellow Jackets to 3 of 18 beyond the arc, the fewest 3’s made by a conference opponent this season and the lowest percentage (17%) by a conference opponent.
Louisville stole the ball 10 teams, the most so far in league play.
Players Notes:
Mikel Brown Jr. ended the game going 5-10 from the field for 19 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. It was his eighth game as the team’s leading scorer.
J'Vonne Hadley concluded senior day by going 6-11 from the field, totaling 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Isaac McKneely finished the game going a perfect 4-4 from the field and going 3-3 from the free-throw line. He tallied 14 points and two rebounds.
Ryan Conwell logged 15 points and four assists. This cemented his 24th double figure game this season.
Kobe Rodgers recorded a total of seven points and three rebounds in just 10 minutes of game play.
