Highlights and Notes: Duke 84, Louisville 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program squandered a massive opportunity on Tuesday night, falling 84-73 in a ranked matchup vs. Duke. The No. 20 Cardinals led 47-38 at the break, but were out-scored 46-26 in the second half by the No. 6 Blue Devils.
Team Notes:
- UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, and Sananda Fru for the fifth time this season. The lineup is now 2-3 on the year.
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cards jumped out to a 26-14 lead with 10:56 to go in the half after a 14-2 run. The run came on the back of great shooting from Ryan Conwell and Aly Khalifa who combined for a perfect 6-for-6 from behind-the-arc during that stretch. UofL would take a 47-38 lead into the break, with Conwell finishing the period with 16 points.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Duke took its first lead of the game at 13:36 in the midst of a 9-0 run by the Blue Devils. Louisville would regain the lead for just 21 seconds before Duke used a 13-2 run to separate itself permanently from the Cardinals.
- Louisville shot 40% (26 of 65) from the field, 31.6% (12 of 38) from deep and 75% (9- of 12) from the free-throw line.
- Duke scored 16 points off of 14 Louisville turnovers.
- The Blue Devils outscored the Cardinals in the paint 40-26.
Player Notes:
- Aly Khalifa finished the game second on the team in points with 17. Khalifa was a perfect six-of six from the floor with five of those shots coming from behind the arc
- Ryan Conwell led the Cardinals in scoring, finishing with 24 points. He added four makes from deep and grabbed seven boards.
- J'Vonne Hadley finished with seven points and five rebounds. He also added four assists.
- Adrian Wooley added 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting while contributing five boards.
(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
