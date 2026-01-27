Highlights and Notes: Duke 83, Louisville 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball suffered a humiliating defeat on Monday night, as they fell 83-52 in their rematch at Duke. It marked the worst margin of defeat under second-year head coach Pat Kelsey.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 10th time this season. The group is now 8-2 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Duke took a 15-7 lead within the first five minutes of the contest. Louisville slowly chipped away at the Blue Devil lead and with a 14-6 run, over the course of nine minutes, finally taking an advantage of its own at 25-24 with 4:30 to go in the half. Duke retaliated, finishing the half with nine straight points to take a 38-28 edge to the break.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Blue Devils continued to run up the score in the second half, opening on an 8-2 run. Duke’s best lead of the game came at 31 points in the final score.

Louisville shot 29.6% (16 of 54) from the field, 32.4% (11 of 34) from deep and 69.2% (9 of 13) from the free-throw line.

The Cards were outrebounded 47-26, with a 15-9 margin on the offensive glass.



Player Notes:

J'Vonne Hadley logged his 38th game in a Cardinal uniform with double-digit points. He scored 11 while pulling down 5 boards.

Ryan Conwell had a team-high 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the floor, nailing 4 shots beyond the arc. He added in 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in his 37 minutes on the floor.

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Rob Kinnan - Imagn Images)

