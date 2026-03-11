Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, SMU 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program got their run in the ACC Tournament starting on the right foot, earning a 62-58 come-from-behind win over SMU in the second round.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the third time this season. The group is now 3-0 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 7-0 run over the course of a minute to take a 24-19 lead with 5:03 to go in the half, but didn’t score another field goal. SMU scored the final three buckets, using a 6-0 run over the last 2:23 to tie it up at 26-all at the break.

Louisville is now 2-0 when tied at halftime under Pat Kelsey.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: SMU used an 11-2 run over two minutes to take a six-point lead. Louisville chipped away at the small deficit, and with six straight points from Vangelis Zougris between 6:52 and 5:38, the Cards gained a 52-50 lead. SMU took three leads and tied it up before Louisville strung together six points, including five from Ryan Conwell to take a four-point lead at 62-58 with just under 30 seconds to go, sealing the win.

Louisville is now 1-16 under head coach Pat Kelsey when trailing with five minutes to play. Louisville was down 53-52 at that mark.

Louisville shot 39.6% (21 of 53) from the field, 23.1% (6 of 26) from deep and 70% (14 of 20) from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs shot only three free throws the entire game, making one. They had no free throw attempts at all in the second half.

Player Notes:

Ryan Conwell scored the game-winning bucket and totaled a team-high 16 points.

Isaac McKneely stuffed his stat line with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists over his 39 minutes on the floor.

Adrian Wooley logged his 11th double digit scoring night in a Louisville jersey with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Vangelis Zougris scored seven points, six of them coming at a critical point in the second half. He added on four boards and an assist in 17 minutes.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jim Dedmon and Bob Donnan (Imagn Images).

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) scores late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts late in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) is fouled by Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) and center Samet Yigitoglu (24) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) reacts to a score during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) shhots as Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals mascot during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) and guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) looks to pass over Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) shoots as Southern Methodist University Mustangs forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr. (7) and center Jaden Toombs (10) defend in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) drives against Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots as Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) and center Samet Yigitoglu (24) defend in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals assistant coach Peyton Siva reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey in the huddle in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) shoots against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals mascot performs in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles during the first half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

