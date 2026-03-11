Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, SMU 58

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the third time this season. The group is now 3-0 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 7-0 run over the course of a minute to take a 24-19 lead with 5:03 to go in the half, but didn’t score another field goal. SMU scored the final three buckets, using a 6-0 run over the last 2:23 to tie it up at 26-all at the break.
Louisville is now 2-0 when tied at halftime under Pat Kelsey.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: SMU used an 11-2 run over two minutes to take a six-point lead. Louisville chipped away at the small deficit, and with six straight points from Vangelis Zougris between 6:52 and 5:38, the Cards gained a 52-50 lead. SMU took three leads and tied it up before Louisville strung together six points, including five from Ryan Conwell to take a four-point lead at 62-58 with just under 30 seconds to go, sealing the win.
Louisville is now 1-16 under head coach Pat Kelsey when trailing with five minutes to play. Louisville was down 53-52 at that mark.
Louisville shot 39.6% (21 of 53) from the field, 23.1% (6 of 26) from deep and 70% (14 of 20) from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs shot only three free throws the entire game, making one. They had no free throw attempts at all in the second half.
Player Notes:
Ryan Conwell scored the game-winning bucket and totaled a team-high 16 points.
Isaac McKneely stuffed his stat line with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists over his 39 minutes on the floor.
Adrian Wooley logged his 11th double digit scoring night in a Louisville jersey with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.
Vangelis Zougris scored seven points, six of them coming at a critical point in the second half. He added on four boards and an assist in 17 minutes.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Jim Dedmon and Bob Donnan (Imagn Images).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic