Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 77, Syracuse 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to break out of their recent lull, taking down Syracuse 77-62 in their final home game of the 2025-25 season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the first time this season. The group is now 1-0 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cards jumped out to a 21-10 lead after scoring 11 straight points between 12:36 and 10:51. Louisville tacked on another run of 10 points, resulting in a 21-point lead of 37-16 with just under three minutes to go in the half.

Louisville is now 41-4 when leading at halftime under Pat Kelsey.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville kept Syracuse at bay for the first 10 minutes of the half before the Orange went on a 9-0 run to cut the Cardinal lead to just 60-47 at 7:48, but UofL responded later with a 13-4 run that sealed the game.

Louisville shot 42.9% (27 of 63) from the field, 40.0% (14 of 35) from deep and 81.8% (9 of 11) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals dished out 17 assists to Syracuse’s eight.

UofL cashed in 12 points off the Oranges’ 12 turnovers.

Player Notes:

Ryan Conwell led all scorers with 23 points, shooting 8 of 20 from the floor. He was one of two leaders on the team with seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

J'Vonne Hadley was second in 19 points, going 7 for 9 in the field, making all six of his first six attempts. Hadley shot 100% beyond the arc, making 3 of 3 attempts; he also added five rebounds and three assists.

Isaac McKneely shot 45.5%, scoring 5 of 11 shots beyond the arc. He pulled down four rebounds and one assist in his 34 minutes.

Adrian Wooley surpassed his season high in rebounds, totaling seven. He also scored eight points and dished out two assists.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images).

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) and forward Khani Rooths (9) carry guard Adrian Wooley (14) off the floor during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) posts up against Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Syracuse Orange forward Kiyan Anthony (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Syracuse 77-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling (2) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half agains the Syracuse Orange at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling (2) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling (2) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

(Photo of Adrian Wooley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

