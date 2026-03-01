Highlights, Photos and Notes: Clemson 80, Louisville 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has dropped yet another game against a quality opponent, this time falling 80-75 at Clemson. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games, and move to 0-8 against Quad 1A opponents this so far this season (20-1 against all other teams).

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne

Hadley and Sananda Fru for the ninth time this season. The group is now 4-5 together.

Hadley and Sananda Fru for the ninth time this season. The group is now 4-5 together. KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville got out to a strong start using a 9-0 run to take an 11-7

lead with 15:33 on the clock. Clemson retaliated with a 12-3 run, earning a 19-14 lead.

The Tigers created a lead as large as seven points, but the Cardinal slowly chipped away

in the final minutes of the half to create just a three-point deficit at 38-35 by halftime.

lead with 15:33 on the clock. Clemson retaliated with a 12-3 run, earning a 19-14 lead. The Tigers created a lead as large as seven points, but the Cardinal slowly chipped away in the final minutes of the half to create just a three-point deficit at 38-35 by halftime. Louisville is now 6-13 when trailing at halftime under Pat Kelsey.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: A 13-4 Clemson run gave the Tigers their largest lead of the

afternoon at 68-53 with 4:53 remaining. The Cardinals would come as close as five

points in the waning seconds thanks to four points from Adrian Wooley and a 3-pointer

from Isaac McKneely but never closer.

afternoon at 68-53 with 4:53 remaining. The Cardinals would come as close as five points in the waning seconds thanks to four points from Adrian Wooley and a 3-pointer from Isaac McKneely but never closer. Louisville shot 45.3% (29 of 64) from the field, 27.8% (10 of 36) from deep and 58.3% (7

of 12) from the free-throw line.

of 12) from the free-throw line. Clemson scored 16 points off 11 Louisville miscues.

The Tigers’ bench outscored Louisville’s 27-15.

Player Notes:

Adrian Wooley scored a game-high 17 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor. He

scored 11 of his 17 points in the last minute of the game.

scored 11 of his 17 points in the last minute of the game. J'Vonne Hadley neared a double-double with seven rebounds and 12 points. He added in

a block, assist and steal in 34 minutes on the floor.

a block, assist and steal in 34 minutes on the floor. Ryan Conwell shot 50% from the field, making 6 of 12 attempts. He dished out two assists

and pulled down five boards in his 28 minutes.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Alex Martin (Greenville News).

Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) and Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) defined the shot of Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) is defended by Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) defends the shot of Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) defends Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) and Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) box out Clemson Tigers forward Chase Thompson (3) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) is defended by Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) defends Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) wipes his face during a timeout Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Louisville Cardinals look towards their bench Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) grabs a rebound Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) is defended by Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots the ball Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots the ball past Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Alex Martin Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky