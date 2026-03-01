Highlights, Photos and Notes: Clemson 80, Louisville 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has dropped yet another game against a quality opponent, this time falling 80-75 at Clemson. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games, and move to 0-8 against Quad 1A opponents this so far this season (20-1 against all other teams).
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the ninth time this season. The group is now 4-5 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville got out to a strong start using a 9-0 run to take an 11-7 lead with 15:33 on the clock. Clemson retaliated with a 12-3 run, earning a 19-14 lead. The Tigers created a lead as large as seven points, but the Cardinal slowly chipped away in the final minutes of the half to create just a three-point deficit at 38-35 by halftime.
Louisville is now 6-13 when trailing at halftime under Pat Kelsey.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: A 13-4 Clemson run gave the Tigers their largest lead of the afternoon at 68-53 with 4:53 remaining. The Cardinals would come as close as five points in the waning seconds thanks to four points from Adrian Wooley and a 3-pointer from Isaac McKneely but never closer.
Louisville shot 45.3% (29 of 64) from the field, 27.8% (10 of 36) from deep and 58.3% (7 of 12) from the free-throw line.
Clemson scored 16 points off 11 Louisville miscues.
The Tigers’ bench outscored Louisville’s 27-15.
Player Notes:
Adrian Wooley scored a game-high 17 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor. He scored 11 of his 17 points in the last minute of the game.
J'Vonne Hadley neared a double-double with seven rebounds and 12 points. He added in a block, assist and steal in 34 minutes on the floor.
Ryan Conwell shot 50% from the field, making 6 of 12 attempts. He dished out two assists and pulled down five boards in his 28 minutes.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Alex Martin (Greenville News).
