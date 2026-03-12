Highlights and Notes: Miami 78, Louisville 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's run in the ACC Tournament has come to an end, falling 78-73 to Miami in the quarterfinals.

Below is the highlight tape of the matchup provided by the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as the team and player notes provided by the program:

Game Highlights:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the fourth time this season. The group is now 3-1 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cards used 10-0 run between 12:45 and 10:55 to take a seven-point lead at 20-13. The Hurricanes responded with an 11-3 run of their own, earning a narrow 24-23 advantage. Louisville eventually strung together four straight points to tie it up and then took a 38-37 edge into halftime.

The Cards held Miami to just one field goal in the final 4:40 of the half.

Louisville is now 42-5 under Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime, including an 18-2 mark this season.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Miami jumped out to a 49-41 lead after scoring 12 of the first 15 points of the half, leading to a Cardinal timeout. Louisville used an 8-1 run to cut the Miami lead to just one point at 63-62 and again at 69-68 with 1:23 on the clock. From there, the Hurricanes shut the door with four straight points.

Louisville is now 1-17 under head coach Pat Kelsey when trailing with five minutes to play.

Louisville shot 48.2% (27 of 56) from the field, 25% (6 of 24) from deep and 76.5% (13 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Miami shot 29 free throws compared to Louisville’s 17.



Player Notes:

Ryan Conwell had a team-high 22 points, netting eight field goals. He tacked on nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. This was Conwell’s 14th 20-point game in a Louisville uniform.

J'Vonne Hadley logged his 22nd game of the season with double-digit scoring, contributing 19 points for the Cards. He went 7 of 12 from the floor with two 3-pointers and added on six boards, two blocks, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes on the floor.

