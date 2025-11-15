What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 106-81 Win vs. Ohio
Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals, plus guards Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers said after their win over the Bobcats:
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to avoid a post-Kentucky letdown game, putting up a stellar offensive effort to earn a 106-81 victory over Ohio.
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, shooting guard Isaac McKneely and point guard Kobe Rodgers had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Shooting Guard Isaac McKneely and Point Guard Kobe Rodgers
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published