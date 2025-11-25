Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 87, Eastern Michigan 46

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two points against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals scored 15 unanswered points sparked by a three pointer from Khani Rooths to start a 29-13 run that lasted 15:42. Eastern Michigan scored five of the final seven points to end the half.
Louisville moved to 29-3 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading at halftime.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards started on a 12-0 run with 16:10 remaining in the game. From there the Cardinals maintained their 25+ point lead the rest of the way for an 87-46 victory.
Louisville is now 33-0 under Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.
The Cards blocked ten shots for the first time since Nov. 22, 2024.
Louisville shot 30 of 62 (48.4%) from the field, 14 of 33 (42.4%) from deep and 13 of 19 (68.4%) from the free-throw line.
The Louisville bench scored more points (38) than the Eastern Michigan starters (35).
Player Notes:
Isaac McKneely led the team in scoring for the game with 17 points and a 5 of 9 clip from the three-point line while also contributing three rebounds and a block.
Mikel Brown Jr. scored 11 points with three rebounds while dishing out two assists. Brown has scored in double digits in all six games for the Cards this year.
Aly Khalifa contributed 11 points shooting 3 of 4 from three while adding six rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 18 minutes off the bench. Khalifa netted 3 of 4 attempts from long range.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Matt Stone (Courier-Journal) and Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images)
Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) had 11 points and was 3-for-4 in three-point shooting as well as six rebounds, five assists and three blocks as Louisville rolls 87-46 over Eastern Michigan to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) had 11 points and was 3-for-4 in three-point shooting as well as six rebounds, five assists and three blocks as Louisville rolls 87-46 over Eastern Michigan to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) grabs a rebound against Eastern Michigan as the Cards roll 87-46 to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two of his 11 points against Eastern Michigan as the Cards roll 87-46 to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) and the rest of the bench erupts in cheers as teammate Cole Sherman hits a late three-point shot against Eastern Michigan as the Cards roll 87-46 to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) as the Cards make a stop in the second half against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) gets fouled by Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Godslove Nwabude (13) in the first half Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) saves the ball from out of bounds in the first half Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) pressures Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Carlos Hart (2) in the first half Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cards were up 33-17 at halftime. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Carlos Hart (2) draws a foul fromLouisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) as he attempts to steal the ball during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) reacts during the second half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the second half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Aidan Rubio (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Addison Patterson (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two points against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Mehki Ellison (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Carlos Hart (2) and forward Mohammad Habhab (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Mohammad Habhab (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) did not suit up for the game against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Addison Patterson (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Merritt Alderink (35) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; dEastern Michigan Eagles guard Mehki Ellison (3) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) and guard Adrian Wooley (14) uring the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Eastern Michigan 87-46. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Mehki Ellison (3) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) and guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.
He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic