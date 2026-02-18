Highlights, Photos and Notes: SMU 95, Louisville 85

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's five-game win streak has come to an end, falling 95-85 in their rematch vs. SMU in Dallas.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne

Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 15th time this season. The group is now 12-3 together.

one got away was when SMU went on a 12-4 run to take a 38-30 lead at 6:05. The

Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run of their own to make it even, before the Mustangs

finished the half with five straight points to take a 52-49 edge into the break.

changes. SMU strung together a 13-5 run over the course of three minutes, going from a

tie-ball game at 76-all to take an 89-81 lead by the final media timeout.

of 15) from the free-throw line.

percentage of a Louisville opponent this season.

percentage of a Louisville opponent this season. The Mustangs outscored the Cards in the paint 46-30.

Player Notes:

Mikel Brown Jr. had another strong performance with 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting. He

added in five boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes.

of 10 from the floor, netting 2 of 3 long balls. He neared a double-double with nine

rebounds in his 31 minutes on the floor.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jerome Miron (Imagn Images).

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) dunks the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A fan holds up an ACC logo banner during the second half of the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Louisville Cardinals at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) grabs a rebound in front of SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) looks to move the ball past Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) and guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) brings the ball up court past Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) controls the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs center Jaden Toombs (10) and Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) and guard J'vonne Hadley (1) battle for the rebound during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) looks to move the ball past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots the ball over SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) and Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) battle for the rebound during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) attempts to knock the ball away from Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) falls to the court during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) makes a three point shot over SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) passes the ball buy SMU Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

(Photo via Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

