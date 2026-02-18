Highlights, Photos and Notes: SMU 95, Louisville 85

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's five-game win streak has come to an end, falling 95-85 in their rematch vs. SMU in Dallas.
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 15th time this season. The group is now 12-3 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The two teams stayed near each other all half long. The furthest one got away was when SMU went on a 12-4 run to take a 38-30 lead at 6:05. The Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run of their own to make it even, before the Mustangs finished the half with five straight points to take a 52-49 edge into the break.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: In the second half alone, there were five ties and six lead changes. SMU strung together a 13-5 run over the course of three minutes, going from a tie-ball game at 76-all to take an 89-81 lead by the final media timeout.
Louisville shot 44.8% (30 of 67) from the field, 38.2% (13 of 34) from deep and 80% (12 of 15) from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals allowed SMU to shoot 58.5% from the floor, the highest field goal percentage of a Louisville opponent this season.
The Mustangs outscored the Cards in the paint 46-30.
Player Notes:
Mikel Brown Jr. had another strong performance with 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting. He added in five boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes.
J'Vonne Hadley was Louisville’s second leading scorer with 14 points. He went 6 of 10 from the floor, netting 2 of 3 long balls. He neared a double-double with nine rebounds in his 31 minutes on the floor.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Jerome Miron (Imagn Images).
(Photo via Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
