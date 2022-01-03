Publish date:
Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64
The highlights, team and player notes from Louisville's win at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA - Playing in their first game of the new year, Louisville was able to hold off Georgia Tech long enough, escaping Atlanta with a 67-64 win to move to 3-0 in ACC play.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville improved to 24-14 all-time against Georgia Tech, including a 6-4 mark in Atlanta.
- The Cardinals have won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Yellow Jackets.
- Louisville is 3-0 in the ACC for the second consecutive season.
- The Cardinals shot 48.0 percent (24-for-50) from the field as a team on Sunday, their highest shooting percentage against an ACC opponent since shooting 50.9 percent at Wake Forest on Jan. 13, 2021.
- UofL won the rebounding battle 34-25 over Georgia Tech, improving to 8-0 this season when it outrebounds the opposition.
- Georgia Tech's 25 rebounds match a season-low for a Louisville opponent, even with the 25 Maryland grabbed on Nov. 27.
- The Cardinals finished with 36 points in the paint, their second-highest total of the season (44 against Southeastern Louisiana).
- Louisville's 15 fastbreak points were a season-best.
- The Cardinals dished out 15 assists in the win, their fourth game with at least 15 this season.
- Louisville improved to 9-1 this season when holding the opponent to fewer than 70 points.
- UofL held Georgia Tech scoreless for stretches of 6:13, 4:49 and 4:07.
- Georgia Tech shot just 41.1 percent (23-for-56), marking the 11th Louisville opponent in 13 games to shoot under 43 percent as a team.
Player Notes:
- Malik Williams finished with a team-leading 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.
- It was the ninth career double-double for Williams, his fourth of the season, and his third in his last five games.
- It was the first 20-point double-double by a Cardinal since David Johnson (24/10) and Samuell Williamson (20/18) each did it against Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, 2021.
- Williams has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games, averaging 15.0 per game over that stretch.
- Matt Cross tallied 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds.
- Cross has scored in double figures in five of the last six contests.
- Dre Davis scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting coming off the bench on Sunday.
- Davis had scored just 14 points over the last four games combined.
- Davis' performance marks the 13th time this season a Louisville player has scored double digit points off the bench.
- Noah Locke was in double figures for the ninth time this season, closing out the game with 10 points.
(Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY SPORTS)
