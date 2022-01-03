Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

    The highlights, team and player notes from Louisville's win at Georgia Tech
    Author:

    ATLANTA - Playing in their first game of the new year, Louisville was able to hold off Georgia Tech long enough, escaping Atlanta with a 67-64 win to move to 3-0 in ACC play.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville improved to 24-14 all-time against Georgia Tech, including a 6-4 mark in Atlanta.
      • The Cardinals have won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Yellow Jackets.
    • Louisville is 3-0 in the ACC for the second consecutive season.
    • The Cardinals shot 48.0 percent (24-for-50) from the field as a team on Sunday, their highest shooting percentage against an ACC opponent since shooting 50.9 percent at Wake Forest on Jan. 13, 2021.
    • UofL won the rebounding battle 34-25 over Georgia Tech, improving to 8-0 this season when it outrebounds the opposition.
      • Georgia Tech's 25 rebounds match a season-low for a Louisville opponent, even with the 25 Maryland grabbed on Nov. 27.
    • The Cardinals finished with 36 points in the paint, their second-highest total of the season (44 against Southeastern Louisiana).
    • Louisville's 15 fastbreak points were a season-best.
    • The Cardinals dished out 15 assists in the win, their fourth game with at least 15 this season.
    • Louisville improved to 9-1 this season when holding the opponent to fewer than 70 points.
    • UofL held Georgia Tech scoreless for stretches of 6:13, 4:49 and 4:07.
    • Georgia Tech shot just 41.1 percent (23-for-56), marking the 11th Louisville opponent in 13 games to shoot under 43 percent as a team.

    Read More

    Player Notes:

    • Malik Williams finished with a team-leading 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.
      • It was the ninth career double-double for Williams, his fourth of the season, and his third in his last five games.
      • It was the first 20-point double-double by a Cardinal since David Johnson (24/10) and Samuell Williamson (20/18) each did it against Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, 2021.
      • Williams has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games, averaging 15.0 per game over that stretch.
    • Matt Cross tallied 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds.
      • Cross has scored in double figures in five of the last six contests.
    • Dre Davis scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting coming off the bench on Sunday.
      • Davis had scored just 14 points over the last four games combined.
      • Davis' performance marks the 13th time this season a Louisville player has scored double digit points off the bench.
    • Noah Locke was in double figures for the ninth time this season, closing out the game with 10 points.

    (Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY SPORTS)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17335037_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17268110_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Chris Mack, Malik Williams Said After 67-64 Win at Georgia Tech

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17149785_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Holds Off Georgia Tech in Atlanta

    9 hours ago
    FCA909CF-CE23-4F5B-B919-7E9B814875C2
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Georgia Tech | Game 13

    14 hours ago
    A96B7CC9-B1FD-4751-9E86-EFDDF35E8B01
    Basketball

    Engstler’s Layup Completes Louisville Rally at Georgia Tech

    15 hours ago
    5910BB02-EC23-46EA-8163-5409B23993C3
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Jan 2, 2022
    49CF2B3A-E42D-4F3A-92EA-50737B67D8A9
    Basketball

    Nuggets Sign Carlik Jones to 10-Day Contract

    Jan 1, 2022
    C0AA8637-19A6-49F8-A794-0FB173EF2C9A
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

    Jan 1, 2022