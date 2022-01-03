Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

The highlights, team and player notes from Louisville's win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Playing in their first game of the new year, Louisville was able to hold off Georgia Tech long enough, escaping Atlanta with a 67-64 win to move to 3-0 in ACC play.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville improved to 24-14 all-time against Georgia Tech, including a 6-4 mark in Atlanta. The Cardinals have won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Yellow Jackets.

Louisville is 3-0 in the ACC for the second consecutive season.

The Cardinals shot 48.0 percent (24-for-50) from the field as a team on Sunday, their highest shooting percentage against an ACC opponent since shooting 50.9 percent at Wake Forest on Jan. 13, 2021.

UofL won the rebounding battle 34-25 over Georgia Tech, improving to 8-0 this season when it outrebounds the opposition. Georgia Tech's 25 rebounds match a season-low for a Louisville opponent, even with the 25 Maryland grabbed on Nov. 27.

The Cardinals finished with 36 points in the paint, their second-highest total of the season (44 against Southeastern Louisiana).

Louisville's 15 fastbreak points were a season-best.

The Cardinals dished out 15 assists in the win, their fourth game with at least 15 this season.

Louisville improved to 9-1 this season when holding the opponent to fewer than 70 points.

UofL held Georgia Tech scoreless for stretches of 6:13, 4:49 and 4:07.

Georgia Tech shot just 41.1 percent (23-for-56), marking the 11th Louisville opponent in 13 games to shoot under 43 percent as a team.

Player Notes:

Malik Williams finished with a team-leading 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. It was the ninth career double-double for Williams, his fourth of the season, and his third in his last five games. It was the first 20-point double-double by a Cardinal since David Johnson (24/10) and Samuell Williamson (20/18) each did it against Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, 2021. Williams has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games, averaging 15.0 per game over that stretch.

finished with a team-leading 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Matt Cross tallied 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Cross has scored in double figures in five of the last six contests.

Dre Davis scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting coming off the bench on Sunday. Davis had scored just 14 points over the last four games combined. Davis' performance marks the 13th time this season a Louisville player has scored double digit points off the bench.

Noah Locke was in double figures for the ninth time this season, closing out the game with 10 points.

(Photo of Dre Davis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY SPORTS)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter