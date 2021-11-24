How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Cardinals head to the Bahamas to take on the Bulldogs for their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center.

NASSAU, Bahamas - Following their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the Caribbean for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, and Mississippi State is up first.

Tied with under two minutes left, the Cardinals escaped with a victory against Detroit Mercy in their last time out, thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer from Noah Locke and lockdown defense from Jarrod West. Louisville led by as much as 14 in the opening minutes of the second half.

As for Mississippi State, things have gone a lot smoother. The Bulldogs sport a perfect 4-0 record on the season, and have won their games by an average margin of 24.0 points - all coming at home to start the season.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Louisville and Mississippi State, with the Cardinals claiming a 3-2 advantage in the series. They last played in the 2018 NIT Quarterfinals, with Louisville falling 79-56 at the KFC Yum! Center. Ray Spalding led the Cardinals with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter).

CBS Sports Network - Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Sam Hyman (reporter). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 531, AT&T Uverse: 1643, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS (840 AM); Jody Demling (play-by-play), Reece Gaines (analyst).

(Photo of Matt Cross: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter