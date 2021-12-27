Skip to main content
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals are back in action following a COVID pause.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to take a brief pause in team activities due to COVID, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, and are in line to host Wake Forest for the ACC home opener.

    Two days after their loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 18, the Cardinals were forced to pause all team-related activities last week due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program." Louisville was able to get back to practice Sunday night, but did not have their full compliment of players.

    As for Wake Forest, they have had a hot start under second-year head coach Steve Forbes. Their strength of schedule might be among the worst in Division I, but they do have a quality win at Virginia Tech.

    This will be the 11th all-time meeting between Louisville and DePaul, with the Cardinals claiming an 8-2 advantage in the series. They last met earlier this year on Jan. 13, 2021, with Louisville claiming a 77-65 victory in Winston-Salem thanks in part to a 23 point/10 rebounds double-double from Carlik Jones.

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ACC Network - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst)
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

    (Photo of Christen Cunningham, Brandon Childress: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

