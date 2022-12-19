LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb.

The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in the right direction. After dropping their first nine of the the 2022-23 season, Louisville now has their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era, taking down Western Kentucky 94-83 and most recently defeating Florida A&M 61-55 this past weekend.

As for Lipscomb, they're had an up and down first month-and-a-half of the season. While they do have a winning record, their overall resume doesn't stand out. Their best win is taking down Chattanooga on the road, three of their win are against non-D1 competition, and three of their losses are to teams ranked outside the KenPom Top-250. However, they did nearly pull off an upset at Notre Dame, falling by just a single point.

This will be the third all-time meeting between Louisville and Lipscomb, with the Cardinals winning both prior matchup. They won 45-32 back on Feb. 8, 1936, and more recently captured a 72-68 victory on Dec. 12, 2018.

Lipscomb Bisons (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (2-9, 0-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here)

Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

