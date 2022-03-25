LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capping off an undefeated season at home, the Louisville women's basketball program's NCAA Tournament run is bringing them to Wichita for a showdown against Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

The top-seeded Cardinals easily dispatched No. 16 Albany in the opening round 83-51, then followed that up with another stout defensive performance against ninth-seeded Gonzaga, taking them down 68-59. Louisville not only advanced to their 11th Sweet 16 in program history, all under head coach Jeff Walz, but finished the year undefeated at home for only the third time in program history.

As for the fourth-seeded Volunteers, they took care of business against No. 13 Buffalo, 80-67, in the opening round of the Big Dance, but things got hairy for them in the second round. Tennessee saw their 14-point lead over No. 12 Belmont disappear, and even trailed in the final 30 second, but held on to win 70-67 thanks to a clutch three-pointer from Sara Puckett and a pair of free throws from Tamari Key.

No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (27-4, 16-2 ACC) vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-8, 11-5 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Mar. 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST Place: Intrust Bant Arean in Wichita, Kan.

Intrust Bant Arean in Wichita, Kan. TV: ESPN2 - Pam Ward (play-by-play) Stephanie White (analyst)

ESPN2 - Pam Ward (play-by-play) Stephanie White (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Nick Curran (play-by-play), Adrienne Johnson (analyst).

(Photo of Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

