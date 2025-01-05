How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a road win over Virginia for the first time in almost 35 years, the Louisville men's basketball program has another tough task right in front of them, returning home to host Clemson.
The Cardinals held the Cavaliers at arm's length for the majority of the evening, but ended the game on an 18-5 run to come away with a 70-50 victory. It not only snapped a nine-game losing streak to UVA, but secured their first ever win in John Paul Jones Arena, and their first win in Charlottesville since Feb. 17, 1990.
As for the Tigers, while they're no longer ranked after suffering back-to-back overtime losses last month, they're still off to a very good start to year 15 under Brad Brownell. Their three losses are all to teams in the KenPom top-75, and they have five wins over teams ranked int he metric's top-100, including Kentucky.
This will be the 16th all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Cardinals owning a 9-6 advantage. However, the series is even at six wins a piece since UofL joined the ACC, and the Tigers claimed the last matchup in the series - a 70-64 decision in Clemson on Jan. 20, 2024.
Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPNU - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514; Dish: 141; DirecTV: 208.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
