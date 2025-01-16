How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two weeks after squaring off against Virginia for the first time this season, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home, hosting UVA for their first of three ACC rematches in the new 18-member league.
The Cardinals are in the midst of their longest winning streak in five years, having won their last seven games, with mainy of them being blowouts. Most recently, Louisville marched into the JMA Wireless Dome and beat down Syracuse, leaving upstate New York with an 85-61 victory.
As for the Cavaliers, well, things have not gone well as of late. Their last meeting with the Cardinals turned out to be the start of a four-game losing streak, and they most recently lost in heartbreaking fashion at home to SMU following a buzzer-beater by Boopie Miller.
This will be the 31st all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cavaliers owning a 24-6 advantage, including a 19-3 edge since the Cardinals joined the ACC. However, it was UofL that claimed the last matchup back on Jan. 4, winning 70-50 to snap a nine-game losing streak to UVA and win in Charlottesville for the first time in 35 years.
Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center! in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo via Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
