Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Cardinals host the Cavaliers for their first ACC rematch of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort.
Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two weeks after squaring off against Virginia for the first time this season, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home, hosting UVA for their first of three ACC rematches in the new 18-member league.

The Cardinals are in the midst of their longest winning streak in five years, having won their last seven games, with mainy of them being blowouts. Most recently, Louisville marched into the JMA Wireless Dome and beat down Syracuse, leaving upstate New York with an 85-61 victory.

As for the Cavaliers, well, things have not gone well as of late. Their last meeting with the Cardinals turned out to be the start of a four-game losing streak, and they most recently lost in heartbreaking fashion at home to SMU following a buzzer-beater by Boopie Miller.

This will be the 31st all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cavaliers owning a 24-6 advantage, including a 19-3 edge since the Cardinals joined the ACC. However, it was UofL that claimed the last matchup back on Jan. 4, winning 70-50 to snap a nine-game losing streak to UVA and win in Charlottesville for the first time in 35 years.

Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center! in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo via Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball