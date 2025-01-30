Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Cardinals hit the road for a showdown with the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with his players during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59.
Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with his players during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 72-59. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After securing yet another blowout win to extend their winning streak, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, heading down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.

While they took their foot off the gas down the stretch, the Cardinals still earned a 72-59 win over Wake Forest in their last time out. Not only was it their fourth straight double-digit point win, it extended their current winning streak to 10 - which matched their longest in five years.

As for the Yellow Jackets, year two under head coach Damon Stoudamire hasn't gone all that will. After going 14-18 in year one under his watch last seasons, Georgia Tech has lost five of their last six games to fall to three games under .500. So far, GT is a paltry 0-7 against Quadrant 1 teams in the NET rating this season, with an average margin of defeat of 14.4 points.

This will be the 43rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Cardinals owning a 27-15 advantage. They won the last matchup on Feb. 10, 2024, which was a 79-67 victory, have won five of the last six, and are 12-2 since in the series since joining the ACC.

Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:45 p.m. EST
  • Place: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.
  • TV: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball