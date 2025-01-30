How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After securing yet another blowout win to extend their winning streak, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, heading down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.
While they took their foot off the gas down the stretch, the Cardinals still earned a 72-59 win over Wake Forest in their last time out. Not only was it their fourth straight double-digit point win, it extended their current winning streak to 10 - which matched their longest in five years.
As for the Yellow Jackets, year two under head coach Damon Stoudamire hasn't gone all that will. After going 14-18 in year one under his watch last seasons, Georgia Tech has lost five of their last six games to fall to three games under .500. So far, GT is a paltry 0-7 against Quadrant 1 teams in the NET rating this season, with an average margin of defeat of 14.4 points.
This will be the 43rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the Cardinals owning a 27-15 advantage. They won the last matchup on Feb. 10, 2024, which was a 79-67 victory, have won five of the last six, and are 12-2 since in the series since joining the ACC.
Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:45 p.m. EST
- Place: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
