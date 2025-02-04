How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of suffering their first loss in over a month, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading up north, and will try to start a new winning streak at Boston College.
The Cardinals marched into Atlanta riding a 10-game winning streak, but were dealt a 77-70 loss by Georgia Tech. It snapped their longest winning streak in five years, and it was their first loss since a 93-85 decision at Kentucky on Dec. 14.
As for the Eagles, year four of the Earl Grant era hasn't exactly panned out the way they had hoped. Boston College started the 2024-25 season at 6-2, but have lost 10 of their last 14 games. That being said, they were able to snap a six-game losing streak with a 77-76 win over Florida State in their last time out.
This will be the 19th all-time meeting between Louisville and Boston College, with the Cardinals owning a 10-8 advantage. That being said, the Eagles have won the last four matchups in the series, with UofL's last win over BC coming on Jan. 19, 2022 in a 67-54 decision at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:0 p.m. EST
- Place: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky