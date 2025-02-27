How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of taking down Virginia Tech in their final road game of the year, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to kick off a three-game home stand to end the 2024-25 regular season, starting with a rematch against Pitt.
The Cardinals played far from their most efficient basketball against the Hokies in their last time out, but did just enough to hold them off long enough to lead Blacksburg with a 71-66 victory. With the win, Louisville also clinched a double bye in next month's ACC Tournament.
As for the Panthers, they have not been the same team since their last showdown with Louisville in mid-January. After starting the season at 12-2, Pitt has lost 10 of their last 14 games, and are coming off of a 73-67 upset loss to Georgia Tech at home.
This will be the 34th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals owning a 22-11 advantage. UofL snapped a five-game losing streak to the Panthers in their last matchup back on Jan. 11, leaving the Petersen Events Center with a 82-78 win.
Pitt Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
