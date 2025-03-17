Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Creighton Blue Jays

The Cardinals will get their run in the NCAA Tournament started with a matchup against the Bluejays in Rupp Arena.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) brings the ball up court against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) brings the ball up court against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After six long years, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally back in the NCAA Tournament. They'll stay in-state to get their run in the Big Dance started, and will kick it off with a first round matchup against Creighton.

Led by first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have been one of the top storylines in college basketball this season. The 19-win turnaround from last season's 8-24 team is the second-best in the history of men's college basketball, going from last in the ACC to runner-up in the league's regular season standings and title game. But despite that, Louisville inexplicably earned a No. 8 seed for the tournament.

As for the Bluejays, year 15 under head coach Greg McDermott has been a moderately successful venture. While Creighton did go 11-10 in Quad 1 and 2 games, they also finished as the runner-up in the Big East's regular season standings and title game - losing out both to St. John's. However, they were relegated to a No. 9 seed.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Creighton, with the Bluejays owning a 2-1 advantage. The Cardinals' lone win came back on Dec. 29, 1977, capturing a 69-66 double overtime victory at Freedom Hall. Both of Creighton's wins have come in the NCAA Tournament, winning 80-71 on Mar. 16, 1974 and 62-58 on Mar. 11, 1999.

No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (24-10, 15-5 Big East) vs. No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 18-2 ACC) | NCAA Tournament First Round

  • Date/Time: Thursday, Mar. 20 at 12:15 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
  • TV: CBS - Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 5; Dish: 32; DirecTV: 32.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

