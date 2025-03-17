How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Creighton Blue Jays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After six long years, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally back in the NCAA Tournament. They'll stay in-state to get their run in the Big Dance started, and will kick it off with a first round matchup against Creighton.
Led by first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have been one of the top storylines in college basketball this season. The 19-win turnaround from last season's 8-24 team is the second-best in the history of men's college basketball, going from last in the ACC to runner-up in the league's regular season standings and title game. But despite that, Louisville inexplicably earned a No. 8 seed for the tournament.
As for the Bluejays, year 15 under head coach Greg McDermott has been a moderately successful venture. While Creighton did go 11-10 in Quad 1 and 2 games, they also finished as the runner-up in the Big East's regular season standings and title game - losing out both to St. John's. However, they were relegated to a No. 9 seed.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Creighton, with the Bluejays owning a 2-1 advantage. The Cardinals' lone win came back on Dec. 29, 1977, capturing a 69-66 double overtime victory at Freedom Hall. Both of Creighton's wins have come in the NCAA Tournament, winning 80-71 on Mar. 16, 1974 and 62-58 on Mar. 11, 1999.
No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (24-10, 15-5 Big East) vs. No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 18-2 ACC) | NCAA Tournament First Round
- Date/Time: Thursday, Mar. 20 at 12:15 p.m. EST.
- Place: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
- TV: CBS - Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 5; Dish: 32; DirecTV: 32.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky