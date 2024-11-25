How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a four-game home stand to open up the 2024-25 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back to The Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and will kick off the event against regional rival Indiana.
The Pat Kelsey era of the Cardinals is off to solid start, although they have played imperfect basketball during their 3-1 start to the season. They're averaging 81.0 points per game and have a 18.3 scoring margin, but have shot just 29.4 percent from deep on the year, and lost by 22 to Tennessee in their lone game vs. a power conference team.
As for the Hoosiers, they're off to an undefeated start in year four under head coach Mike Woodson. All of their games have been won by at least double figures, including an 87-71 victory over South Carolina. Mackenzie Mgbako is leading the charge for IU with 18.8 points per game.
This will be the 22nd all-time regular season meeting between Louisville and Indiana, with the Hoosiers owning a 12-9 advantage. IU has won the last two matchups against UofL, including a 74-66 decision back on Nov. 20, 2023 in their last matchup in the Empire Classic.
Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Imperial Arena in Nassau, The Bahamas.
- TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
