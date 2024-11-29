Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Cardinals take on the Sooners in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NASSAU, The Bahamas - It all comes down to this. After dispatching of both No. 14 Indiana and West Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program is just one victory away from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis, with only Oklahoma standing in their way.

The Cardinals needed overtime to get past the Mountaineers in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals during their last time out, but eventually secured a 79-70 win. Guard Chucky Hepburn, fresh off of nearly getting a triple-double vs. the Hoosiers, poured in a career-high 32 points against WVU.

As for the Sooners, they also had a hard-fought path to get to the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. They had to hold of a furious last minute comeback by Providence for a 79-77 win in their opener, then followed that up with an 82-77 win over No. 24 Arizona in the semifinals. Guard Jeremiah Fears has a combined 46 points over OU's first two Battle 4 Atlantis games.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Oklahoma, with the Sooners owning a 3-1 advantage. The Cardinals won the last matchup in the series between the two, earning a 78-48 blowout victory back on Mar. 23, 2008 in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament

Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 SEC)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Imperial Arena in Nassau, The Bahamas.
  • TV: ESPN - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball