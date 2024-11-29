How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma Sooners
NASSAU, The Bahamas - It all comes down to this. After dispatching of both No. 14 Indiana and West Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program is just one victory away from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis, with only Oklahoma standing in their way.
The Cardinals needed overtime to get past the Mountaineers in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals during their last time out, but eventually secured a 79-70 win. Guard Chucky Hepburn, fresh off of nearly getting a triple-double vs. the Hoosiers, poured in a career-high 32 points against WVU.
As for the Sooners, they also had a hard-fought path to get to the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. They had to hold of a furious last minute comeback by Providence for a 79-77 win in their opener, then followed that up with an 82-77 win over No. 24 Arizona in the semifinals. Guard Jeremiah Fears has a combined 46 points over OU's first two Battle 4 Atlantis games.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Oklahoma, with the Sooners owning a 3-1 advantage. The Cardinals won the last matchup in the series between the two, earning a 78-48 blowout victory back on Mar. 23, 2008 in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 SEC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Imperial Arena in Nassau, The Bahamas.
- TV: ESPN - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
