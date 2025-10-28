How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bucknell Bison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more tune up game to play. After dropping a 90-82 decision to No. 19 Kansas back on Oct. 24, the No. 11 Cardinals are set to host their second and final preseason exhibition matchup, welcoming Bucknell to the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville looked like far from a polished product in their previous exhibition matchup against Kansas. For starters, they connected on just 33.3 percent of their total field goal attempts, while allowing the Jayhawks to shoot at a 50.0 percent clip Additionally, the Cardinals turned it over 20 times, and allowed 34 points int he paint.
As for Bucknell, they are heading into year three under head coach John Griffin. Last season, the Bison start the year at 4-10, but rallied in the second half of the season to finish at 18-15, eventually falling in the second round of the Patriot League Tournament to Navy. Bucknell was picked to finish fifth in the 2025-26 Patriot League preseason poll.
The exhibition between Louisville and Bucknell is for charity, raising money for the Kentuckiana Friends of V Foundation - a branch of The V Foundation, which raises money for cancer research. Jim Valvano, the late brother of Louisville color analyst Bob Valvano, coached at Bucknell from 1972 to 1975 before going to Iona and later NC State.
Bucknell Bison at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (Exhibition)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - TBD (play-by-play) and TBD (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
