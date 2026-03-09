Post-Regular Season Louisville MBB NCAA Tournament Projections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might not have had the best final month of the regular season, but they at least have some momentum.

The Cardinals were finally able to earn their first Quad 1A win with a 92-89 takedown of No. 22 Miami in Coral Gables, earning the No. 6 seed for the ACC Tournament as a result. Louisville will get their run in the ACC Tournament started this Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST against SMU or Syracuse.

While this season has been a slight disappointment when compared to preseason expectations, second-year head coach Pat Kelsey still has Louisville in a good standing for the NCAA Tournament. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a six seed in their most recent update (Mar. 8).

So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 15, with the First Four set for Mar. 17-18. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 19-22, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 26-29. The Final Four from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will take place on Apr. 4, with the national championship set for Apr. 6.

Sports Illustrated

Projector : Kevin Sweeney

: Kevin Sweeney Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 SMU/Santa Clara

: No. 11 SMU/Santa Clara Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy Region's Top Four Seeds: UConn, Florida, Purdue, Texas Tech

ESPN

Projector : Joe Lunardi

: Joe Lunardi Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU/Auburn

: No. 11 VCU/Auburn Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 UC Irvine Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Houston, Nebraska, Virginia

CBS

Projector : David Cobb

: David Cobb Seed/Region : No. 5 in Midwest

: No. 5 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 12 Miami of Ohio

: No. 12 Miami of Ohio Second Round Pairing : No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Liberty

: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Liberty Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, UConn, Iowa State, Vanderbilt

The Athletic

Projector : Joe Rexrode

: Joe Rexrode Seed/Region : No. 7 in South

: No. 7 in South First Round Matchup : No. 10 UCLA

: No. 10 UCLA Second Round Pairing : No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Troy

: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 Troy Region's Top Four Seeds: UConn, Florida, Purdue, Kansas

USA Today

Projector : Erick Smith

: Erick Smith Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 Miami of Ohio

: No. 11 Miami of Ohio Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 East Tennessee State

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 East Tennessee State Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Illinois, Nebraska, Alabama

Fox Sports

Projector : Mike DeCourcy

: Mike DeCourcy Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 Ohio State/New Mexico

: No. 11 Ohio State/New Mexico Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Austin Peay

: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Austin Peay Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Houston, Alabama, Virginia

SBNation

Projector : Chris Dobbertean

: Chris Dobbertean Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 Santa Clara/Auburn

: No. 11 Santa Clara/Auburn Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Navy

: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Navy Region's Top Four Seeds: UConn, Florida, Texas Tech

BracketVille

Projector : Dave Ommen

: Dave Ommen Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 Indiana/Santa Clara

: No. 11 Indiana/Santa Clara Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska Tech vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

: No. 3 Nebraska Tech vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Houston, Nebraska, Texas Tech

Projector : Tim Krueger

: Tim Krueger Seed/Region : No. 6 in West

: No. 6 in West First Round Matchup : No. 11 Miami of Ohio

: No. 11 Miami of Ohio Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Illinois, Gonzaga, Alabama

On3

Projector : James Fletcher III

: James Fletcher III Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 Santa Clara

: No. 11 Santa Clara Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, UConn, Purdue, Kansas

Palm Brackets

Projector : Jerry Palm

: Jerry Palm Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU

: No. 11 VCU Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 UIC

: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 UIC Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, UConn, Alabama, Kansas

