How to Watch Louisville Take On Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have let a big time opportunity pass them up in their last time out, but they have a great chance of getting back on track this weekend, hosting Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center this weekend.

The Cardinals hosted No. 6 Duke this past Tuesday, and things start out very well for them, as they led 47-38 at the break. However, things then proceeded to completely fall apart on both ends of the floor, resulting in the Blue Devils out-scoring them 46-26 in the second half en route to an 84-73 loss.

After starting the season at 7-0, Louisville has now split their last eight games - including dropping their last two games to start 1-2 in ACC play. They're also been without start point guard Mikel Brown Jr. for the last five games, as he has been dealing with a lower back injury.

As for the Eagles, who are in year five under head coach Earl Grant, they continue to reside in the basement of the ACC. They're just 1-6 against Quad 1-3 teams so far this season, and are KenPom's lowest rated team in the conference at No. 158 overall. They've opened ACC play 0-2, falling 65-53 at Georgia Tech and 79-71 vs. NC State.

This will be the 20th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding an 11-8 advantage. In the previous meeting, UofL snapped a four-game losing streak against the Eagles, securing a 84-58 victory at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. back on Feb. 5, 2025.

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC)

Date/Time : Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.

: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

