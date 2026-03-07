Chelsea’s first competitive meeting with AFC Wrexham since 1982 represents the most intriguing tie of the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

The Blues, responsible for redefining soccer ownership at the start of the century, arguably set the stage for Wrexham’s Hollywood takeover, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac celebrating their five-year anniversary as owners last month.

The Red Dragons have achieved so much since the pair of actors rocked up in north Wales, including three consecutive promotions. However, the defeat of a bone fide member of Europe’s elite would perhaps trump their collection of silverware, especially when you consider where Wrexham’s wish themselves to be in the near future.

They’ve already topped Premier League opposition to help set up Saturday’s blockbuster clash, and Chelsea, while not a title-contending iteration, are a sizeable leap in quality from the relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Here is how to catch Saturday’s FA Cup tie on TV.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Wrexham, Wales

: Wrexham, Wales Stadium : Racecourse Ground

: Racecourse Ground Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

There’s unsurprisingly plenty of attention on Saturday’s cup tie, with viewers in the United Kingdom having the chance to catch the game on free-to-air television via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

However, TNT Sports 2 is also broadcasting Chelsea’s visit to the Racecourse Ground, with discovery+ and the discovery+ app providing streams.

In the United States, ESPN Select is the lead broadcaster, but the subscription service fuboTV is also supplying coverage.

Sportsnet holds the broadcasting rights to this season’s FA Cup in Canada, and Saturday’s game will be shown on their World, Plus and 360 channels.

FOX One is the only avenue if you’re catching the cup tie in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, TNT Sports 2, BBC iPlayer, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus, Sportsnet 360 Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Wrexham, Chelsea?

Significant outings beckon for both teams, with Chelsea’s Champions League campaign resuming against holders Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. The Blues visit Paris for the first leg next Wednesday.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have a critical contest in their pursuit of a playoff spot. The Red Dragons host Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday, with the Tigers three points better off in the table. A win for Wrexham would move them up to fifth with 10 games remaining.

