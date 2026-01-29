How to Watch Louisville Take On SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be reeling in a big way, but they'll have a chance to bounce back this weekend, returning home to the KFC Yum! Center where a meeting with SMU will be waiting for them.

This past Monday night, the Cardinals had the unenviable task of traversing the snow for a matchup at Duke, but were dealt a humiliating 83-52 loss by the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium. It marked the worst margin of defeat under second-year head coach Pat Kelsey, and they have now lost four of their last seven.

Louisville couldn't do much on either end of the floor, despite having Mikel Brown Jr. back in the fold. They connected on a season-low 29.6 percent of their field goal tries, including 5-of-20 inside the arc and 4-of-14 on layups. Conversely, Duke shot it 50.8 percent overall, including 23-of-38 on twos, and won the rebounding battle 47-to-26.

As for the Mustangs, much like the Cardinals, year two under head coach Andy Enfield has had some ups and downs as well. SMU started the season 8-0 and are 12-0 overall against Quad 2-4 teams, but are just 3-5 against Quad 1 teams.

They do have some momentum, though, as they enter their matchup with UofL on a two-game winning streak. They took down Wake Forest 91-79 in Winston-Salem, and beat Florida State 83-80 at home in Dallas.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding a 9-2 advantage. They have won the last four meetings, including a decisive 98-73 blowout back on Jan. 21, 2025 in the last meeting, where Chucky Hepburn and Reyne Smith set single-game program records for assists and made threes, respectively. They're also a perfect 4-0 at home against the Mustangs.

SMU Mustangs (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 4-4 ACC)

Date/Time : Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.

: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

