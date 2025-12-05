How to Watch Louisville's Neutral Court Showdown vs. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have suffered their first loss of the season, but they don't have much time to regroup. Their next game also features a ranked opponent, as they'll be taking on Indiana in a neutral court showdown in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals entered their ACC/SEC Challenge matchup at Arkansas on a seven-game winning streak to start the season, but left Bud Walton Arena with a 89-80 loss this past Wednesday night. It snapped their longest undefeated start to a season in six years.

Louisville was just 41.4 shooting from the field, including going just 8-of-37 on three-point tries, while also turning it over nine times for 14 points for the other way. They were also out-rebounded 46-36, allowing Arkansas to score 27 second chance points on 18 offensive rebounds.

As for the Hoosiers, who are in year one under new head coach Darian DeVries, they suffered a similar fate that Louisville did. Indiana started the year 7-0, but in their first true road game and Big Ten opener at Minnesota, IU was dealt a stunning 73-64 loss.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between the regional rivals, with the Hoosiers holding a 12-10 advantage. However, the Cardinals won in the last matchup between the two, claiming an 89-61 decision in last season's Battle 4 Atlantis. The series is also dead even at four games a piece in neutral court meetings, although Louisville has won three of the last four.

it's also Louisville's second neutral court showdown of the season. Back on Nov. 21, they took on Cincinnati from Heritage Bank Arena in downtown Cincy, and left with a 74-64 victory.

No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Date/Time : Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST

: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. EST Place : Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. TV : CBS - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: CBS - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 5; Dish: 32; DirecTV: 32.

: Spectrum: 5; Dish: 32; DirecTV: 32. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

