Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends in LA: Confirmed Squads, How to Watch

For the first time ever, the Real Madrid Leyendas and Barça Legends will clash in the United States in a Clásico that will turn back the clock.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona battle atop the La Liga standings, their club legends are fighting for nothing more than pride in a series of six Clásicos across the globe this season. The Catalans came out on top in El Salvador to kick off the stretch of fixtures before Los Blancos responded in Costa Rica.

Each with one win to their names, the bitter rivals will now lock horns in Los Angeles the day after LAFC kick off the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Excitement throughout the city is already reaching fever pitch, and now some of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots are headed to the City of Angels.

Here are the confirmed squads for the match so far and how you can catch the action live, on TV or in person.

When Is Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends?

The exhibition El Clásico is set to unfold on Sunday, Feb. 22, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. BST).

Real Madrid Legends Confirmed Squad vs. Barcelona Legends

Marcelo began his legendary Real Madrid career as a January signing in 2007. | Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s squad gets a major boost with the addition of Luís Figo. The Ballon d’Or winner remains loyal to Los Blancos despite representing Barcelona prior to his controversial transfer in 2000. The forward will be the main man up top on Sunday, using his elite dribbling and precise crossing to spearhead the team’s attack.

Guti is the name to watch in the midfield, but his versatility could see him getting involved in the scoring action. The Spaniard scored in the last legendary El Clásico, alongside Antonio Núñez, who bagged the match winner in Costa Rica.

Marcelo is also joining in on the fun this time around. The Brazilian is one of the best fullbacks of all time, let alone for Real Madrid. He should have no trouble finding space to exploit down the left flank, where his creative flair will be on full display.

Real Madrid’s Squad: Full List of Players

Guti

Luís Figo

Marcelo

Sávio

Claude Makélélé

Rubén de la Red

Pedro Contreras

Albano Bizzarri

Agus

Marcos Tébar

Luis Milla

José Callejón

Álvaro Negredo

Fernando Sanz

David Barral

Toni Moral

Javi Balboa

Antonio Núñez

Barcelona Legends Confirmed Squad vs. Real Madrid Legends

Ronaldinho is an all time Barcelona great. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

After being held silent in Costa Rica, Ronaldinho will be itching to get back on the pitch for Barcelona. It should not prove too difficult for the Brazilian to channel the skill that bagged 94 goals and 70 assists in his 207 appearances for the Catalans—and he’ll be doing it with his infectious smile on display.

Gaizka Mendieta will offer his services in the middle of the park, capable of controlling the game with ease while also contributing to the attack when called upon.

Shoring up Barcelona’s defense are Rafa Márquez and Maxwell, with the former no doubt leading the way at the back, just like his years at Barcelona. For Maxwell, it will be his debut for the Barça Legends, giving him the opportunity to don the Blaugrana shirt for the first time since 2012.

Barcelona’s Squad: Full List of Players

Jesús Angoy

Jordi Masip

Andreu Fontàs

Rafa Márquez

Marc Valiente

Martín Montoya

Juan Pablo Sorín

Fernando Navarro

Frederic Dehu

Roger Garcia

Marc Crosas

Gaizka Mendieta

Roberto Trashorras

Nolito

Jonatan Soriano

Saviola

Ronaldinho

How to Watch Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends on TV and Live Stream

The match will be available to watch live on Barcelona’s YouTube channel. Except it is behind a paywall, where only Premium members will have access.

Fans looking to join must pay $9.99 per month.

