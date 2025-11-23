Louisville Report

The Cardinals return home to put their 5-0 start on the line against the Eagles.

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point shot as the Cards go up over Kentucky in the first half during the UofL-UK annual rivalry game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Nov. 11, 2025.
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point shot as the Cards go up over Kentucky in the first half during the UofL-UK annual rivalry game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Nov. 11, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of knocking off rival Cincinnati in a neutral court showdown, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back home to the KFC Yum! Center this week, starting with a matchup against Eastern Michigan.

In their last time out against the Bearcats, the Cardinals had to overcome a bit of a slow start, but eventually captured a 74-64 win. Louisville found themselves trailing 15-4 in the first seven minutes and 32-28 at halftime, but out-scored Cincinnati 46-32 in the second half. As a result, UofL is now off to their first 5-0 start to a season since 2019.

As for the Eagles, their start to the new hoops season hasn't been nearly as fruitful. They tipped off the season with a blowout win over Georgia State, but followed that up with back-to-back losses: a convincing road loss at Pitt and a stunning upset to IU Indy at home. That being said, Eastern Michigan heads into their matchup with Louisville having won their last two against Detroit Mercy and Oakland.

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two, with the Cardinals winning the lone prior meeting, earning an 86-53 victory back on Dec. 12, 2015. Louisville is 30-8 all-time against current members of the MAC, and have not lost since a 72-68 decision against UMass at Freedom Hall back on Dec. 13, 2006.

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (5-0, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

