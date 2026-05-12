Cardinals vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12
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We're approaching the halfway mark of May, and the Athletics are holding a two-game lead in the American League West. What a world!
They'll look to build on that lead tonight when they host the St. Louis Cardinals, whose record is two games better than the Athletics at 23-17, but are sitting in third place in the National League Central.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-160)
- Athletics -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +126
- Athletics -148
Total
- OVER 10 (-105)
- UNDER 10 (-115)
Cardinals vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (3-3, 4.34 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (3-2, 3.89 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 12
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSA, Cardinals.TV
- Cardinals record: 23-17
- Athletics record: 21-19
Cardinals vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Jeffrey Springs' strikeout total:
The St. Louis Cardinals' strikeout numbers have been wildly different this season when facing left-handed pitchers compared to right-handed pitchers. Against righties, they have a strikeout rate of 23.4%, but against lefties, that rate lowers 5.4% to 18%. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. Let's back this trend and bet on him to remain UNDER 4.5 strikeouts recorded.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
All signs point to tonight's game being a high-scoring affair. The Athletics and Cardinals rank inside the top 10 in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Athletics rank seventh at 108, and the Cardinals rank ninth in that metric at 106.
Both offenses should be able to rack up runs against a pitching matchup that's average at best between Andre Pallante (4.34 ERA) and Jeffrey Springs (3.89 ERA). Not only that, but these two teams have two of the worst bullpens in baseball. The Cardinals and Athletics are 24th and 25th in bullpen ERA, so I expect some late runs to be scored.
Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 10 (-105) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets