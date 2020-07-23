Louisville Report
Louisville Easing Back Into Men's Basketball Activities

samdraut

Between keeping players at home or returning to campus, Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack sided with the safety and protocols the University provides.

Regardless of if coaches could lead players in athletic activities, Mack thought Louisville’s campus was a safer alternative to being home.

“I was very adamant with Vince [Tyra], we have to get our players here at the campus as soon as we possibly can,” Mack said. “I just felt like for their well-being that we could provide as safe of an environment for our guys as anywhere else in the country.”

A majority of Louisville’s roster returned to campus June 1.

The entirety of the team began NCAA-permitted summer access on Monday, which allows up to eight hours per week for weight-training, conditioning and skill instruction, with no more than four hours of skill-related instruction per week.

Mack said players were excited to return to campus for voluntary workouts in the month of June.

Louisville had a bit of disruption during its voluntary workouts after two players tested positive for COVID-19. The program suspended voluntary athletic activities for two weeks on July 7.

Mack said the temporary pause in athletic activities wasn’t as much of a set back since some schools have yet to return its student-athletes to campus.

“We were one of the first schools to bring our student athletes back on campus,” Mack said. “I don’t think it was a huge set back, I think we are ahead of the curve. We are way behind if you compare us year-to-year where we would normally be, but we are all in this pandemic together.”

Both players that tested positive for COVID-19 are now healthy. Mack said one player experienced symptoms for a day, but was fine the following day.

The University continues to test student-athletes for COVID-19. The workouts will continue for the next three weeks until summer classes end.

Although the offseason is entirely different, Mack doesn’t believe the team is behind compared to anyone else in the country.

“If you’re comparing it year-to-year, we are way behind,” Mack said. “It’s all relative. We get measured against our counterparts. They are all in the same boat unless they are doing illegal things.”

Comments

Basketball

