Virginia Transfer Guard Isaac McKneely to Visit Louisville

McKneely led the Cavaliers in scoring, and was one of the best three-point shooters in the ACC.

Matthew McGavic

Dec 4, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) makes a three point basket over Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) makes a three point basket over Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is getting another top-flight transfer on campus for a visit.

Isaac McKneely, a former Virginia guard who's one of the top players currently in the portal, is set to take a visit today, Saturday, Mar. 29, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

He's the second transfer to pay a visit to the Cardinals this weekend, joining former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley.

McKneely, who opted to transfer following the sudden retirement of head coach Tony Bennett back in October, currently ranks as the No. 6 player in the portal per the On3 Industry ranking.

The 6-foot-4, 195 pound junior guard played out the 2024-25 season under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, and was one of the best players in the ACC. Starting in all 32 games for the Cavaliers, he averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while also shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on three-point attempts.

Not only did he lead the Hoos in scoring, his three-point shooting percentage led the ACC, while his made (101) and attempted (240) threes trailed only Louisville's own Reyne Smith for best in the league. He earned an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

A former four-star prospect coming out of college, the Poca, W. Va. native played in every game for UVA as a true freshman, then became a regular starter as a sophomore. During his three seasons in Charlottesville, McKneely totaled 1,089 points, 259 rebounds and 169 assists.

The portal opened this past Monday, and Louisville has already seen some roster movement into it, as guard Koren Johnson officially entered on Friday. The Cardinals have yet to land a transfer commitment this cycle.

Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.

