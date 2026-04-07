Oregon Transfer Guard Jackson Shelstad to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal hasn't even been officially open for a full day yet, and the Louisville men's basketball has already lined up their first visitor.

Former Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad is set to visit Louisville this Friday, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI. London also reports that Shelsted will follow this with to Arizona on Apr. 14.

Potentially landing the junior guard would be a great start to Cardinals' efforts in the transfer portal this offseason. He ranks as the No. 2 point guard currently in the portal (Colorado's Isaiah Jackson), and the No. 10 player overall, per the On3 Industry ranking.

Shelstad was limited this past season due to a couple injuries to his right hand. He broke it during the preseason, which caused him to miss their season-opener vs. Hawaii. He was able to return for their next 12 games, but then re-injured his hand on Dec. 28 vs. Omaha. The injury caused tendon and ligament damage, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Prior to being sidelined for the remainder of the year, Shelstad was in the midst of a career year. In those 12 games he played, all starts, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals - all of which were career-highs. Though the injury did impact his shooting, as he shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent on threes.

A five-star prospect coming out of high school, the West Linn, Ore. native was an immediate impact as a true freshman for the Ducks in 2023-24. He played in 32 games and made 30 starts, averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 45.0 percent overall and 34.5 percent on threes. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, as well as the All-Pac-12 Tournament Team.

The next season as a sophomore, Shelsted put together another notable campaign - one where he took home Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. Starting all 35 games, he put up 13.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, with his 45.1 percent shooting and 37.9 percent mark on threes both being career-highs.

While the portal has not even been open for 24 hours, Louisville has already seen forwards Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru and Khani Rooths declare their intent to enter. Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers are all graduating as well, and Mikel Brown Jr. also declared for the NBA Draft.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Jackson Shelstad: Craig Strobeck - Imagn Images)