Louisville C James Scott Suffers Mouth Injury in Win vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As if the Louisville men's basketball program hadn't been dealt with enough injuries, they were once again bit by the injury bug in their close win over Miami.
Center James Scott, who leads the Cardinals in blocks per game, dunks, and is their second-leading rebounder, suffered what appeared to be a mouth injury in their 88-78 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Around the 11:13 mark of the first half, Scott took a hard fall in the painted area while on offense, with Miami forward Brandon Johnson landing on his head. Scott had to exit the game with a noticeably bloody mouth, and a stoppage in play was needed to clean some blood off of the court.
According to Rivals' Ty Spalding, Scott was subsequently taken to a local medical facility. He finished the game with three rebounds and two assists, missing his only shot attempt.
The 6-foot-11, 210-pound big man entered the matchup vs. Miami averaging 7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. His 76.5 field goal percentage not only leads the team, his 78.7 percent mark on two-point tries leads all of D1 hoops. 52 of his 75 made baskets are dunks, putting him at a tie for fifth on Louisville's single-season dunk leaderboard.
The Fayetteville, N.C. followed first year head coach Pat Kelsey from the College of Charleston, where he played his freshman campaign. Playing in all 35 games while making four starts last season, Scott averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 16.1 minutes per game, while also leading the team in field goal percentage at an astounding 79.2 percent.
