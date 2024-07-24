Elite '25 Guard Jasper Johnson Names Louisville to Final Five
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the best prospects in the Class of 2025 is down to his final few schools, and the Louisville men's basketball program is one of the handful still in the running.
Jasper Johnson, a state of Kentucky native who is set to play his senior season with the Overtime Elite, announced his top five schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina round out his final list.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard is regarded as a five-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services, and is a consensus top-15 recruit in the class. He comes in as the No. 2 shooting guard in the cycle, behind only Isiah Harwell, and the No. 10 prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Johnson began his high school career at Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, but played his junior season with Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. There, he averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this past season, helping the Lions go 26-7 and finish with the No. 3 ranking in the nation.
Out on the offseason circuits this summer, Johnson has been even more dazzling. In 12 games with Team Thad on the Nike EYBL, he put up 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 23 prospects in the Class of 2025, but have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Jasper Johnson: Stu Boyd II - The Commercial Appeal / USA)
