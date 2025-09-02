Report: Five-Star '26 Forward Jaxon Richardson to Take Official Visit to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top prospects in the Class of 2026 is set to make a return trip to the Louisville men's basketball program this fall.
Miami (Fla) Columbus forward Jaxon Richardson, a five-star prospect in the cycle and the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, will take an official visit to the Cardinals on Nov. 8, according to League Ready's Sam Kayser.
It's the final of six official visits currently on the books for Richardson. He also plans to visit Miami (Sept. 6), Alabama (Sept. 13), USC (Sept. 20), Creighton (Oct. 18) and Ole Miss (Nov. 8).
Head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff began reaching out to Richardson early last fall, but didn't formally offer him until Jan. 23. The next month, Richardson took an unofficial visit for the Cardinals' Feb. 22 games vs. Florida State.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward ranks as high as the No. 11 prospect in the class, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 21st-ranked player in the cycle.
Richardson was an extremely efficient scorer for Columbus as a junior. In 32 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaging 13.3 points per game on a whopping 63.4 percent shooting, while also shooting 30.8 percent on three-point tries. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June, while both Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler forward Colben Landrew and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Cole Cloer visited this past weekend.
Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving has an OV set for Sept. 19, and Hurricane (UT) Utah Prep small forward Anthony Felesi will be on campus on Oct. 25.
(Photo of Jaxon Richardson: Jonah Hinebaugh - Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
