Report: Five-Star '26 Forward Jaxon Richardson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is set to have a big time visitor on campus in the coming days.
Miami (Fla) Columbus forward Jaxon Richardson, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2026, will take a visit to the Cardinals for their Feb. 22 game vs. Florida State, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.
Head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff began reaching out to Richardson early last fall, but didn't formally offer him until Jan. 23. Richardson, who is the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan and others.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward ranks as high as the No. 13 prospect in the class, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 25th-ranked player in the cycle.
Richardson has been an extremely efficient scorer for Columbus so far this season as a junior. He's averaging 14.6 points per game on a whopping 63.8 percent shooting, while also shooting 35.0 percent on three-point tries. He's also averaging 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026. In the more immediate 2025 cycle, they have a pair of committments from Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr., as well as German forward Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Jaxon Richardson: Jonah Hinebaugh - Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky