Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG JD Davison

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program continues to receive good recruiting news, as five-star Class of 2021 point guard JD Davison announced his list of top ten schools with the Cardinals making the cut.

Mostly southern schools are in the running for the Calhoun School (AL) product, as Auburn, Memphis, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Alabama and LSU all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 6-foot-3 and 175-pound prospect hailing from Letohatchee, Davison is the top player in the state of Alabama as well as the top point guard in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He also comes in as the No. 13 prospect in the nation.

It's not hard to see why he's so highly regarded. In his junior season, he averaged 30.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for Calhoun, leading them to the Class 2A state title. He was also named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Alabama, as well as the state's Mr. Basketball.

The recruiting trail has been very kind to head coach Chris Mack in month of June. Earlier this week, the Cards landed commitments from reclassified center Gabe Wiznitzer and Class of 2021 JUCO point guard El Ellis. Louisville also made the top ten for '21 point guard Jalen Warley.

The Cardinals currently hold commitments from three from the Class of 2021: Ellis, four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins.

