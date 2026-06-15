Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz Provides Summer Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are all quiet on the basketball front right now, but behind the scenes with roster construction now (mostly) complete, the Louisville women's basketball program are starting to lay the groundwork for the 2026-27 season.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 29-8 campaign, one which saw them get back to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years. There's reason to think that year 20 under head coach Jeff Walz could see them repeat this success - or even go further.

While UofL saw six players depart the program in some form or fashion earlier this offseason, continuity is strong here. They are retaining three of their regular starters, with Tajianna Roberts, Mackenly Randolph and Elif Istanbulluoglu running it back. Add in Imari Berry, and four of their top five scorers and four of their top six players by minutes played are coming back.

"I'm thrilled," Walz said in regards to amount of continuity Louisville has. "To have the group that we have that are coming back is really important to us. Our culture is where I want it to be. It's one of the things the past few years that we were trying to reestablish with as many new players as as we had, but now when you've got a group of juniors and then (Elif) is a senior who's back, they know what the what the standard is here. They know what the expectations are,. Really excited to be able to have the summer here to work with it."

Louisville held their first practice of the offseason on Monday, and it was the returners' first chance to share the floor with four of their six newcomers. Virginia Tech's Carys Baker, NC State's Zamareya Jones and Tennessee's Deniya Prawl all joined via the portal, while true freshman Ariyana "Peanut" Cradle is now on campus. Ayse Melek Demirer and Myah Epps will join later in the summer/fall.

"It's great," Walz said of the newcomers. "It's really encouraging. Zam, and Carys and Prawl, and then you've got (Ariyana) Cradle here. We've got a nice group of new ones to be able to add to our returning players with the amount of success that we had had this past year. The ones that have come in know how to win as well, so it's really going to be, I think, some good competition in practice - which is only going to make everyone better."

On Monday, Walz took time to meet with the media for the first time this offseason. He discussed the first practice of the offseason, his hires to his coaching staff, the Cardinals' incoming transfer additions, continuity within the program and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Walz

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(Photo of Jeff Walz: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)