Louisville Makes Top Nine for '25 Guard J.J. Mandaquit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has made the cut for one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
J.J. Mandaquit, a point guard who plays at Utah Prep in Murray, Utah, announced his top nine schools on Monday with the Cardinals firmly in the mix. BYU, Cal, Creighton Hawaii, Tennessee, USC, Virginia and Washington are also in the running for his commitment.
Mandaquit was the very first high school prospect to be offered a scholarship by new Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey, receiving his offer back on Apr. 12.
The native Hawaiian is among one of the best at his position in the class, and one of the best players overall in the cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Mandaquit ranks as the No. 8 point guard and the No. 53 prospect in the Class of 2025.
Born in Hilo, Hawaii, Mandaquit played his first season of high school hoops with Honolulu (Hi.) 'Iolani School before moving to the contiguous United States. During his sophomore year at Utah Prep - then Herriman (Utah) RSL Academy - he averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals over 22 games tracked by MaxPreps.
Mandquit has had a very active offseason up to this point. Out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Compton Magic, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 10 games.
He also has significant experience with USA Basketball. He was named to the 2024 U17 team, helping the USA win gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey earlier this summer. Over six games, he averaged 6.6 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals. He also was named to the U16 National Team roster last summer, helping the USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship.
So far, Louisville has extended scholarship offers to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of J.J. Mandaquit via On3)
