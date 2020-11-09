2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Final Top 80 Prospect Rankings

The longest pre-draft process in NBA history has come to a close, and as teams wrap up their preparation and Nov. 18 nears, we’ve finalized our Top 80 rankings. As usual, the Big Board is meant to illustrate the draft’s talent hierarchy regardless of which teams are picking where. You’ll notice some mostly small changes to the list, based primarily on intel from teams and additional time to watch film and adjust my own evaluations.

Our mock draft is due for an update in the coming days, but the most recent version can be found here.

1. Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 1

There’s less consensus surrounding this year’s No. 1 pick than in any draft since 2013, but if you believe Edwards can shape himself into a more efficient scorer, then the case for him atop the board is relatively simple. He made plenty of freshman mistakes in his lone season at Georgia, but there were myriad moments of offensive brilliance during which he looked like a potential star. His pre-college pathway involved high school reclassification and a lower level of competition than many of his peers, and helps put his performance into a more encouraging context. Doubters question Edwards’ feel; optimists believe he simply needs time and coaching to refine his game. There’s not much he can’t do on the court, and his flashes of high-level passing and quality on-ball defense point to real upside in those areas. Edwards will require time, patience and attention, but the ceiling here is substantial.

2. LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 2

Ball’s his rare combination of size, ball-handling and passing chops make him arguably the draft’s most entertaining player, and one with a clear pathway to being a starting point guard. There remains a degree of skepticism in NBA circles surrounding his haphazard jump shot and ability to truly lead a team, and his unusual path to the draft has made him polarizing. But in a league dominated by gifted playmakers, it’s easy to at least understand the case here. Bottom line, Ball will have to score efficiently to lead a winning offense in ball-dominant fashion, and the types of shots he favors aren’t statistically the most conducive in that regard yet. He’ll have to gradually shift his style toward winning games and not piling up stats. Fit here matters, as a team will need to hand Ball the keys to maximize his potential, a process that will inevitably lead to some rough patches. Still, the upside is tantalizing.

3. James Wiseman, C, Memphis | Freshman

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 3

Gifted with an ideal basketball body, Wiseman’s physical tools and room for growth in the skill department make him a solid prospect. He checks some key boxes that still matter in the NBA, even as teams have experimented successfully with different approaches at center. Wiseman will probably be a quality starter, but investing in him with an early pick comes with the hope he’ll be more than that. His size will make him a defensive deterrent in the paint, he’ll run the floor and rebound, and should be competent finishing around the rim. He has potential to shoot, but will need to take a huge leap in skill to be worth playing through on offense. Wiseman played just three games at Memphis before an NCAA suspension led to his eventual exit and will be more than a year removed from his last game when he makes his NBA debut. But bigs with his type of athletic framework don’t come around often.

4. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Previous Rank: 4

Although nearly everything about Haliburton’s game is unorthodox, his advanced on-court intellect, winning-conducive skill set and rapid trajectory are noteworthy, and set him apart in a lottery where the talent gap between prospects is narrow. It’s easy to harp on the holes in his game—unusual shooting mechanics, unremarkable explosiveness, and a still-developing handle—but there’s a chance that those weaknesses are effectively masked by his savant-like ability to to grease the wheels of an offense. Haliburton doesn’t actually need to be a full-time point guard to wind up as one of the best players in this draft, and at worst, he profiles as a highly usable bench piece on a winning team. His real value lies in what his presence does for everyone else on the floor, as a ball-moving facilitator who hits open threes and can augment any lineup.

5. Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 7

After taking a huge leap this season as a full-time point guard in Germany, Hayes will be a lottery selection thanks to his advanced decision-making skills and improving all-around game. Questions about his jump shot and average athletic ability have suppressed his stock to an extent, but he’s a crafty scorer and intelligent player with a degree of on-court self-awareness, which helped lead to professional success at a young age. His size and impressive footwork allow him to change speeds and be deceptive, and point to real room for growth as he adds strength and continues to hone his shooting. Teams in need of a lead guard should be able to place a premium on Hayes’ strengths and bet on the upside, but he’s still likely a couple years from making serious contributions to a winning team.

6. Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 8

Okongwu is ready to help an NBA team right now from a defensive standpoint, and teams view him as a winning-conducive player, with to a strong understanding of his role and willingness to do the dirty work inside. He runs the floor well, covers ground defensively, and was a consistent positive for USC. Okongwu lacks elite size and length for his position, but that should matter less as the league trends toward smaller lineups, and he has a good chance to end up as a solid starter. But taking him early in the draft requires belief in him expanding his offensive skills, whether it’s as an interior playmaker or floor-spacer. Still, Okongwu’s productivity and the fact he doesn’t need his number called to impact a game should make him a valuable supporting piece.

7. Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Previous Rank: 5

Toppin’s offensive versatility and athletic gifts will make him a rare 22-year-old lottery pick, after a breakout year at Dayton. Many teams view him as more of a sure thing in a relatively thin lottery class, and have been willing to overlook his age and prioritize the likelihood of his immediate contributions. Keeping perspective here is important—Toppin needs to add lower body strength and doesn’t move all that well laterally, which may eventually lead to him getting hunted on defense. He’s going to be more of a face-up big than low-post scorer, and his continued ability to hit corner threes and finish at a good clip is essential to his long-term success. He’s best off playing power forward alongside a defensive-minded big. But there’s a good chance Toppin is ready to contribute immediately, and if everything translates, he could certainly justify an early pick.

8. Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 9

Avdija is almost certain to be the first international player drafted, with plus positional size and a diverse skill set for a combo forward. Teams are intrigued by Avdija’s potential to run pick and roll and also space the floor long-term, and there’s a pathway for him to be very useful, particularly if he figures out how to survive defensively. But some of that versatility remains theoretical, and improving his jumper and handle to ensure he can run secondary offense will be critical. It’s fair to question how much of that he’ll be able to do at an NBA level right away, and if Avdija ends up as just an average shooter and gets targeted on the other end of the floor, it would be limiting long-term. Still, many teams view him as a probable starting-caliber player, which is good value in the Top 10.

9. Patrick Williams, F, Florida State | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 11

You could argue Williams has as much, if not more upside than most other players in the lottery, with a big frame and base set of skills that should add versatility on both ends of the floor. The drawback here is that he’s simply not a great player yet, and a lot of his value involves optimistic projection. Williams is the youngest college player in the draft, which makes it easy to take that stance if as a team can afford him the proper time to develop. He’ll hold up fine defensively with his body type and mobility, and should be able to guard slower wings as well smaller bigs. Williams’ offensive future is a bit less clear and tied to how well his handle develops, but he’s shown encouraging signs as a shooter and has enough feel to fit in without issue. For a team that doesn’t need its first-round pick to play immediately, he’s a high-upside project.

10. Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 6

Okoro is slightly polarizing due to the fact he’s a below-average shooter, but the rest of his skill set is pretty convincing. He’ll be able to hang his hat on defense immediately, with a great combination of strength, balance and agility that should enable him to keep up with the league’s top perimeter scorers. He’s a powerful athlete with a quality feel for decision-making and passing, and doesn’t need a heavy diet of shots to impact the game. Okoro’s jumper isn’t broken, but he’s far enough off as a shooter to give teams a degree of pause. He’s a very good finisher, but if he can’t make enough threes to keep defenses honest, it’s going to be problematic for his long-term value. But Okoro’s impeccable functional athleticism and defensive acumen are a strong starting point, and the risk-reward play here remains intriguing.

11. Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State | Sophomore

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Previous Rank: 10

Vassell should be able to help his next team in relatively quick fashion, as a quality defender and three-point shooter who doesn’t need heavy touches to be effective. Wings in his mold are in high demand, and although his upside might be limited by his lack of explosiveness and struggles creating shots for himself, Vassell brings enough to the table that it’s relatively easy to pencil him in as a useful role player at worst. He has a knack for blowing up plays and taking away passing lanes, and despite his unorthodox shooting release should be able to keep defenses honest and space the floor. Vassell won’t be the biggest upside play in the back half of the lottery, but makes sense on most any roster as a long-term rotation piece and potential starter.

12. Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 15

Although there remains some difference of opinion surrounding Maxey after an underwhelming statistical year at Kentucky, it’s still difficult to see him falling far out of the lottery, and he’s a more than justifiable option in this range. He’s a crafty scorer with above-average potential on the defensive end who consistently supplies energy, and the hope is that the whole package adds up into a starting-caliber off-guard. He’s undersized, but has a strong build that should help compensate. Maxey isn’t a creative passer and can be a little too sticky with the ball in his hands, but if he can refine his decision-making and start to hit outside shots with consistency, there’s some real ceiling here. If he can improve as an off-ball player and continue to supply energy on both ends of the floor, he could be a real bargain outside the Top 10.

13. Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama | Sophomore

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 12

A breakout year vaulted Lewis into the lottery conversation, with upside tied to his blazing speed, playmaking chops and ability to shoot from outside. He has yet to turn 20, which puts him in an age bracket with college freshmen and points to a promising future. Lewis is slight of build and still learning how to run a team, but he can put a lot of pressure on defenses in transition, and the threat of his shot will help him be effective in the halfcourt. He may get picked on a bit defensively, and there will be a learning curve as the game speeds up around him. But with continued growth and patience, there’s a pretty good chance he sticks as a long-term rotation player, and potentially a starter on some teams.

14. Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 16

Nesmith’s season was cut short by a foot fracture, but he did put together a pretty convincing 14 games, in which he hit a remarkable 52% of his threes on 115 attempts.He’s one of the better pure shot-makers in the draft, can attack a closeout fairly well, and is competent if not jaw-dropping from an athletic perspective. If Nesmith’s shooting plays up in an elite capacity, which it very well could could, the rest of his game should accessorize that skill pretty well. His ability to catch and shoot under duress and off movement is a pretty rare, and capable floor spacing tends to come at a premium. He has a chance to at least be an average defender thanks to his body type and base athleticism. The entire package is well worth a look in the late lottery.

15. Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 20

After using the extended predraft process to add 15 pounds of muscle, Terry answered some of the questions about his physical readiness and has played his way into consideration in middle of the first round. The success of guards like Seth Curry and Landry Shamet points to a baseline role for Terry, who has work to do to become a truly elite shooter but has the right set of skills to be a threat on and off the ball. His compact release, feel for moving the ball around the perimeter, and strong finishing skills are all selling points. Terry has to improve playing off the bounce and stay vigilant working on his body type, but it’s hard to discount his smarts and shooting potential, and he should be able to play both guard spots situationally. His size will likely be an obstacle on defense, but at least he competes hard on that end. Terry has a clear path to being a high-end role player, and potentially more if things break correctly.

16. Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 13

While Bey won’t be a sexy pick who alters a team’s long-term fortunes, he projects as a solid rotation player who will knock down shots, contribute defensively, and engender lineup flexibility at either forward spot. Last season’s 45% three-point clip is unsustainable, but he made legitimate strides as a shooter and makes good decisions with the ball. He projects as a solid rebounder and opportunistic scorer, as well. Although he’s not particularly dynamic playing off the dribble or vertically explosive, he’s trustworthy enough to make early contributions, and his floor as a bench piece is fairly sound. Villanova has earned its reputation as a factory for solid pros, and Bey should be next in line.

17. Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 14

Achiuwa certainly looks the part in terms of tools and athletic ability, and while there are valid doubts about his overall feel, teams are enticed by his productivity, and there’s a chance he ends up in the lottery. He’s not a natural perimeter player, but the simple solution seems to be playing him in a lower-leverage role at center, at least to start, and asking him to run the floor, rebound, and cover ground defensively. Achiuwa has always been a little too interested in moonlighting as a wing, but at least there’s skill potential here, and there’s a decent chance he shoots effectively and can attack closeouts. He’s still mistake-prone on both ends, and he’s almost two years older than some of the college freshmen in this draft. But his mix of size and athletic ability set him apart from the other bigs in this class.

18. R.J. Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 23

Hampton is one of the most athletic guards in the draft, but his stock cooled after a challenging season in Australia’s NBL illustrated how far he was from contributing value in the pros. He fits on an NBA floor physically without question and optimists view him as a useful combo guard who can put pressure on defenses in transition and off the drive. Hampton is going to have to shoot the ball much better in order to play away from it, and doesn’t have the natural instincts to be a full-time point guard, so there’s some room for error without big strides in those areas. He has a ways to go defensively as well, but has the tools to do it. There’s a ton of room for improvement here, and whether that glass is half-full or half-empty is up to the beholder. Hampton is an interesting project in the mid first-round.

19. Théo Maledon, G, ASVEL Basket

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 175 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 19

Once viewed as a possible top-ten selection, Maledon’s stock ran somewhat aground during a rocky campaign hampered by injuries and an inconsistent role. He still projects as a useful jack-of-all-trades combo guard, but lacks one elite skill to hang his hat on at this stage. Maledon is a good shooter, plus athlete and should be able to hold his own defensively, and although he lacks some dynamism off the dribble, he should do enough to fit into a rotation in some capacity. He’s also universally regarded as a hard worker with strong intangibles, and remains a solid first-round option. Maledon’s upside may tied more to his own desire to improve than anything else, and he checks enough boxes to draft him with some confidence.

20. Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 21

Oftentimes the “mystery man” designation feels cliché and unhelpful; Pokusevski wears it particularly well. He’s the youngest player in the draft and has unusual ball skills and shooting proficiency for someone his size, but he spent the past season in Greece’s second division, which is not a particularly challenging level. His upside is tied more to the impressive splash plays he makes than his actual productivity, and his physical frailty is a stumbling block for some scouts, as he’ll likely be ill-suited to playing on the interior. Pokusevski has a clear knack for passing the ball, and there’s potential for his shot-blocking to translate if he adds enough strength, but he also takes a lot of bad shots and will need time to adjust from both physical and competitive standpoints. He’s likely to be drafted in the back half of the first round, and the expectation is that he’ll come to the NBA immediately to take advantage of a team’s weight room and resources.

21. Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Previous Rank: 18

Scouts widely cooled on Anthony over the course of a rough college season, but he remains on track for a mid-to-late first-round selection. He’s unquestionably a better player than he showed at North Carolina, but scouts are less concerned about his talent than his tendencies. Anthony is a capable outside shooter who has to improve his finishing at the rim and reduce his bouts of scoring tunnel vision—it’s not so much that he’s a bad passer, but that he’s a somewhat predictable decision-maker who prefers to hunt shots. He didn’t make a consistent impact defensively either, and his frame has always been smaller than his listed height. When Anthony gets fully healthy and is placed in a context where he doesn’t have to make every play, it’s easy to see his efficiency issues improve. But his overall profile wasn’t befitting of an elite prospect, no matter how bad the situation was, and he’s a better bet later in the first round where the risk is mitigated.

22. Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 25

Stewart’s willingness to do the dirty work, unrelenting motor and elite length for his position make him a pretty solid bet to be a longtime role player. His intangibles have long endeared him to scouts, and he was the productive bright spot on a bad Washington team. While Stewart isn’t the most naturally gifted athlete, which manifests in some occasional struggles at the rim, he’s developing a playable jumper and won’t ever require heavy touches to make his presence felt. Even though he’s more of a throwback big, the overall package here is appealing as teams fish for reliable contributors in the back half of the first round. Stewart should be an energy-bringer and positive presence wherever he lands.

23. Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 29

McDaniels was far more flash than substance this season, but those flashes, given his long frame and ball skills, have always been enough to intrigue scouts. He remains on track as a first-rounder, with the perception being that he was often asked to do too much on a Washington team that lacked quality guard play. His inconsistency (and negative assist-to-turnover ratio) is alarming, but it’s tough to find players with his size and all-around skill set. If he can add strength and improve his shot selection, McDaniels has a chance to be a late-blooming piece. But there’s also some bust potential here, and he’ll be better off in a situation where he doesn’t have to play much as a rookie.

24. Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State | Junior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 28

San Diego State’s unexpected dominance was due in large part to Flynn, who appears well-suited for an NBA role with his rock-solid guard play. His feel and toughness leave some room for optimism that he can be more than just a great college player, particularly given how good he’s been operating in ball screens, and the fact he can also operate effectively off the catch. Flynn’s perimeter shooting can improve, but he’s dangerous enough to set up the drive, and comfortable finishing with both hands. There are no huge holes in his game, and he offers an appealing degree of floor as a backup guard who can give a team minutes early on, as well as some upside due to his savvy and intangibles. He’s endeared himself to teams during the predraft process with strong interviews and appears to have worked his way into the first round.

25. Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 17

Bolmaro’s size, toughness, and inventive playmaking give him intriguing upside, but he’s somewhat divisive among teams given the concerns about his athleticism and below-average shooting. He’s already begun his season at Barcelona, where he’s joined the senior team full-time and is expected to stay for the rest of the season. Some scouts see Bolmaro as a first-round talent, while others are more hesitant given the limited evaluation sample and his struggles putting pressure on the rim. But big guards with his skill set and IQ aren’t easy to find, and the ability to stash him for a year broadens his appeal. There aren’t many big playmaking guards outside the lottery in this draft, and he’s a worthy flier.

26. Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan State | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 245 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 26

There may not a better big in the draft than Tillman when it comes down to the small details, and his hard-nosed, smart approach to interior play is tailor-made for an NBA role. His strength and balance help compensate for his lack of height, and should be able to give teams immediate help off the bench with his defensive chops, rebounding, playmaking and screen-setting. Tillman doesn’t have much of a track record as a jump shooter, nor is he a particularly skilled scorer, but he does so many other things well that it may not matter a ton. Some scouts are optimistic he’ll eventually stretch the floor, noting his work ethic and shooting touch. In a draft heavy on role player types, he’s one of the safer bets.

27. Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 35

While Carey is not a model for where the NBA is headed, his size, strength and rebounding ability should help him remain productive in the pros. He’s shed a significant amount of weight since the end of the college season, and any additional mobility might be a difference-maker for him on the defensive end. Improving his jumper and adding more perimeter functionality is also within the realm of possibility, as Carey’s base skill set is more diverse than he showed at Duke. He’s not a particularly natural post-up player and relies heavily on his left hand, but you’re probably not playing through him much regardless. Despite relatively minimal fanfare, he has a pretty strong chance of landing in the first round.

28. Josh Green, G/F, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 22

Green has never been a player whose productivity consistently matches his potential, but he’s a live body on the wing with a decent all-around skill set, and has a chance to be a useful complementary piece. He’s too often passive, but has the base athleticism to defend well on the perimeter and should be a passable shooter in time. Green’s length, explosive leaping ability and flashes of playmaking talent add some upside, and while he may never be a very creative player off the dribble, simply learning how to pick his spots better could go a long way. The premium on athletic wings makes him a viable addition in the back of the first round, with a decent floor and room to improve.

29. Desmond Bane, SG, TCU | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 34

While Bane doesn’t come with massive upside—he’s physically maxed out and isn’t a great mover athletically—he has the chops to be a pretty useful role player right away, and has worked his way onto the cusp of the first round. He’s a dangerous shooter with underrated passing skills and a strong frame that should help him stay on the floor defensively, despite not being very quick laterally. The fact he’s measured with a negative wingspan in the past is going to be a holdup for teams. But Bane knows how to fit in offensively and has a good understanding of who he is as a player, which gives him a fairly good chance of making it all work. He’s a pretty safe bet to stick in some capacity.

30. Jalen Smith, C, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 31

Smith will likely be drafted higher than this, but he’s more of a situational fit on a team in particular need of a floor-spacing big. He fits a useful archetype as a center who can shoot threes and block shots, but his limited mobility and balance may be problematic and hamper his ability to play in traffic. Maryland played a slower pace that insulated Smith in the halfcourt defensively, but he’ll be asked to defend more in space moving forward, and he doesn’t read and recover all that well when pulled away from the basket. Given his lack of lift in tight spaces, rudimentary finishing skills and limited passing ability, Smith will have to improve his shooting enough to make it work as a pick-and-pop five. If it clicks, he has an easy pathway to utility as a rotational big, but there’s risk here.

31. Tyler Bey, PF, Colorado | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 30

Bey is one of the more interesting sleepers in this draft, as a high-energy rebounder and play finisher with some untapped versatility. He’s one of the better athletes available, and will be a particularly good fit for teams favoring a more positionless style of play. Bey should be able to defend slower wings and smaller bigs, enabling his team to play small and fast without needing tons of touches. If he improves his jump shot (which isn’t great but should in theory be fixable) it’s hard to see how he’s not useful as a fifth option who impacts gameflow. He’s one of the more unorthodox players in the draft, but players with such specific skill sets naturally tend to end up with teams who have a plan for how to use them.

32. Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 24

Although Mannion didn’t live up to the preseason hype (which wasn’t entirely his fault), he had a decent freshman season and admirably shouldered a large playmaking workload. There are scouts who see him as a long-term backup, and others who see more upside as a fringe starter due to his youth, knack for passing, and shooting ability. He may end up falling into the second round, but he’s a nice developmental pick and buy-low opportunity. Mannion will always come with concerns defensively, and the fact he didn’t finish well at the rim this season raises some questions. But his feel and skill level should enable him to succeed in the right system, and he’s a good decision-maker and underrated athlete with strong intangibles.

33. Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 27

Ramsey’s profile is a little more enigmatic than you’d like after a decent but not wholly convincing season at Texas Tech. But he has solid tools and is an interesting upside play beginning in the late first round. Right now, he settles for too many jumpers and gets to the rim less often than you’d think for a guy with his type of strength. If he reverses that trend and embraces the defensive side of the ball, he has a chance to be a useful rotation player, particularly if his three-point shooting (42% on 141 attempts, but 64% from the free throw line) holds up. Ramsey’s not much of a playmaker either, and will have to flesh out his skill set beyond scoring to make the most of his NBA opportunity.

34. Immanuel Quickley, SG, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 37

Quickley made a huge leap from his freshman to sophomore year, working himself into a steady player who defends the perimeter, can hit open shots, and doesn’t have a glaring hope in his game. He’s not creative offensively and relies a good bit on drawing contact, and also isn’t a high-end athlete, which begs some question as to what he hangs his hat on beyond catching and shooting in the pros. Quickly also isn’t a particularly inventive passer, and he’ll need to pair with a playmaking guard for best results. But he has a chance to be a low-maintenance role player who adds some value on both ends of the floor, and he’s a solid option in this part of the draft.

35. Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 44

Nnaji plays with a reliable motor and is a plus athlete and rebounder coming off a good freshman season at Arizona. But he’s a little bit divisive among scouts, with some viewing as an option in the late first round and others preferring him in the early second. Nnaji is a good finisher with soft touch around the basket and may eventually be able to space the floor, but he’s not particularly skilled with the ball in his hands and may be largely limited to catching and finishing early in his career. He’s also not much of a passer and struggled at times defensively last season, raising questions about his awareness and feel for contesting shots at the basket. There’s palpable room for growth here if Nnaji can work himself into a legitimate stretch big and flesh out his other skills.

36. Tre Jones, PG, Duke | Sophomore

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 39

Jones had an excellent sophomore season at Duke and has a chance to make it as a potential NBA backup, bringing strong intangibles and excellent hands and anticipation on defense. He’s deceptively quick, distributes the ball well and plays extremely hard, but scouts are still somewhat split over where his upside actually lies. Jones has improved his three-point shooting, which has been his biggest questionmark over the past two years, but he’s still not dynamic pulling up off the dribble and will need to become more of a threat to maximize his ability. It’s also possible his lack of size may limit his versatility and effectiveness as a defender to an extent. It’s easy to see Jones having a real career, but the upside here isn’t immense.

37. Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State | Senior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 41

Winston has undeniable chops as a floor leader, and the hope is that he’ll return closer to his sparkling junior year form moving forward. His body type (and how well it will hold up in the NBA) continues to be an impediment for some scouts, but he’s a great decision-maker and situational scorer with a knack for making positive things happen. Winston profiles well as a backup point guard, but he’s not a great athlete and likely to get picked on defensively—those weaknesses will be more pronounced in the pros. But it won’t be a shocker if he figures out a way to stick as a second-unit playmaker.

38. Grant Riller, G, Charleston | Senior

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 32

It’s hard to ignore Riller’s history of efficient, high-volume scoring, albeit playing mostly against lower-level college competition. His touch around the rim and vertical pop in tight spaces make him one of the best finishers in the draft. He’s not a creative passer and probably should be paired with a bigger playmaker, but Riller shoots and moves the ball well enough that it may work. The holdup for some scouts is that he’s a little bit one-dimensional, stands much smaller than his listed 6’3”, and will turn 24 during his rookie year, limiting the upside proposition. But if his skills play up immediately against better competition, he could be a steal in the second round.

39. Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 33

Joe is one of the best pure shooters in the draft, and while the rest of his skill set needs work, he’s an unusually natural marksman from outside and that alone will earn him an opportunity in the NBA. He was injured for a chunk of last season and didn’t shoot as well as his freshman year with an uptick in volume, but there’s little question Joe has a chance to be a viable specialist. His game is a little bit one-dimensional, but there’s a premium on reliable floor-spacers, and if he can be an average defender and sharpen his ball skills, it should be enough to keep him in the league long-term.

40. Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 36

After an impressive four-year run at Oregon, Pritchard’s leadership and moxie have rightfully endeared him to scouts as a potential backup point guard. His age and below-average physical tools are still a holdup for some, but the odds are favorable that he makes a roster next season. Pritchard is extremely competitive and has a positive history of performing in pressure situations, and his low center of gravity makes him surprisingly difficult to defend off the dribble. His intangibles and shooting ability will earn him a roster spot somewhere.

41. Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State | Sophomore

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 43

Woodard is a project who will need time to develop a real skill set, but he has baseline appeal as a strong, versatile defender with shooting ability. He turns 21 this month, is still relatively raw, and would benefit from G League time, but he fits the NBA from a physical standpoint and is known as a hard worker. He’s not a particularly consistent player and wasn’t heavily featured on offense at Mississippi State, so there are still some questionmarks about his scoring, but he’s a solid option with a reasonable payoff if he pans out as a useful depth piece.

42. Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 275 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 40

Azubuike solidified his standing as a prospect after working himself into great shape over the course of four years at Kansas. His primary selling point is that he’s enormous, a good athlete, and a physical deterrent for opponents looking to attack the paint. He won’t be able to switch on the perimeter, but occupies space in the paint effectively and should be able to succeed in a low-minute bench role at worst. Azubuike is not particularly skilled with the ball and is a poor free throw shooter who likely will never shoot it, which greatly limits the upside. But with more teams starting to employ a center-by-committee approach, he’s a low-cost option.

43. Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 38

Although Nwora wasn’t as consistent as he should have been this season, he remains one of the best pure shooters in this draft, which shouldn’t be undersold. It’s easy to nitpick the flaws here, as he’s not an elite athlete or great defender, but he’s a solid rebounder with good size, and teams will primarily ask him to space the floor and make simple plays. Some of the issues at Louisville should be mitigated by the fact defenses won’t be keying on him as much in the NBA. If a team has the framework to cover for Nwora’s weaknesses, he’s a strong value play in the early second round. His jumper is worth the gamble.

44. Cassius Stanley, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 46

Boasting freak athleticism and a nose for making energy plays, Stanley reinvented himself as a complementary piece at Duke, and may have what it takes to eventually play a similar role at the NBA level. He lacks creativity with the ball and needs shots manufactured for him, but he’s solid in the open floor, has shot well from three, and has the ability to be a good defender. It’s hard to see Stanley evolving into more than a fifth option offensively, and there’s a chance his lack of dynamism with the ball in his hands ultimately hinders him from being enough of a threat to carve out a serious role on a winning team. But he’s a worthy flier in the second round.

45. Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 47

Oturu was extremely productive this season, but also benefited greatly from being a high-minute, high-volume post player on a team with few consistent offensive options. Projecting forward, the question becomes how valuable he is against better competition if you were to limit his post-ups and ask him to fill a lower-usage rim-running role. Oturu is a powerful athlete, but lacks the ideal size and skill level for an NBA five, and can be somewhat of a black hole when catching the ball in the paint. Some teams think he’ll be able to shoot it, and if he can space the floor, rebound and finish effectively, he could be a viable option. But the general replaceability of centers and his lack of an elite skill makes Oturu a trickier sell.

46. Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 42

Dotson put together another impressive year at Kansas, but in a point guard-heavy range of the draft, his lack of size and average playmaking ability are drawbacks. He’s a strong finisher around the rim, particularly for his size, and a tough defender who compensates for lack of length with quick feet and tenacity. But much of his offensive success was predicated on straight-line drives and kick-out passes, and few college players were able to contain him and keep him from getting to his right hand. That style of play will be tested against NBA defenses, and he’s not a great shooter off the dribble. Dotson has a chance to be a useful bench scorer, but the margin for error may be somewhat thin.

47. Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 270 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 53

Wesson put together a strong year after slimming down in the off-season, and anchored Ohio State’s offense admirably. He’s a quality outside shooter, above-average passer, and can play as a perimeter screener or on the block with equal levels of comfort. While he won’t be more than an average rim protector given his size and limited verticality, Wesson’s skill level gives him a bit more role optionality than you might think. Ideally, he pairs with a more mobile frontcourt player who can cover for him at the rim. In the right system, he has a chance to stick as a quality backup.

48. Paul Reed, F/C, DePaul | Junior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 48

Reed has an intriguing statistical profile and has some attractive traits as a prospect, but was a bit of mixed bag over the course of the season and played worse down the back stretch as DePaul descended into mediocrity. His numbers always seem to look better over the course of a full season than his actual in-game impact might suggest. Defensively, Reed has a lot to offer in terms of blocking shots, rebounding and impacting plays. But his motor comes and goes, and he can still be prone to fouls and mental mistakes. He’s toolsy, but a little awkward athletically, and lacks the requisite feel to play on the perimeter. Reed’s defensive impact and occasional flashes of brilliance should be enough to get him drafted, but he’s an upside play with risk attached.

49. Sam Merrill, G, Utah State | Senior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 24 | Last Rank: 50

Merrill is ancient by prospect standards, but he’s worth taking seriously after a quality college career, and has a chance to help a team off the bench. He’s a terrific shooter, solid passer, and owns strong career shooting splits as a four-year starter for Utah State. Despite what he lacks athletically, Merrill’s size and ability to play on and off the ball might make him a viable plug-and-play bench guy and potential budget acquisition. There’s not a ton of upside at his age, but he fact he’s a legit shooter with real auxiliary skills already makes him well worth a flier. He’s not a lock to get drafted, but he could be a surprise contributor next season regardless.

50. Skylar Mays, G, LSU | Senior

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 45

Mays took a notable leap this season, making real strides in terms of poise and decision-making, and was the only true constant as the leader of an inconsistent LSU team. He can play on the ball, but is better suited at the two alongside a true playmaker, which was a luxury the Tigers didn’t really have this year. Mays was superbly efficient anyway, and effective in spite of his average athleticism. He will have to become a more versatile shooter on the move, and finishing might become an issue given he doesn’t get great extension around the basket. But his consistency, intangibles, and well-roundedness make him a second-round option.

51. Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga | Senior

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 49

Tillie’s long list of lower-body injuries created a level of medical concern that’s hampered his stock as a prospect over the years. But he was almost always effective when healthy, and might be the most natural shooter of all the bigs in this draft. Granted, his slender body type is a negative, and at this point his frame won’t improve much. He’s not very long and may not be able to add a ton of strength, which will probably limit his contributions to the perimeter. But Tillie’s activity level is solid, his ability to space the floor is legit, and he’s a better athlete than he gets credit for. Tillie is worth a flier if his medical checks out, and in this part of the draft, the risk is mitigated.

52. Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State | Sophomore

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 55

Perry has great physical tools and has been highly productive the past two seasons, but lacks a level of feel and on-court awareness that’s kept him out of the first round conversation. He’s skilled for his size, but his shot selection and consistency have always left something to be desired, and his struggles persist on the defensive end in terms of positioning and impact. He’s shown potential to shoot and has the type of frame teams like to gamble on, but will have to keep proving himself moving forward.

53. Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 57

Hughes supplies just enough scoring, playmaking and shooting on the wing to think he’ll crack a roster next season. He’s not elite in any one area, and it’s tricky to assess him defensively in Syracuse’s zone, but Hughes is a solid athlete and finds ways to impact the game beyond scoring. He’s a streaky shooter and isn’t big for his position, but in a more complementary role, he could feasibly be a bench piece somewhere. But he’ll have to fit in as a less ball-dominant player and find other ways to add value. Hughes is an intriguing two-way contract candidate or second-round option.

54. Paul Eboua, F/C, Pesaro

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 58

Elite physical tools alone make Eboua a potential second-round stash candidate as an athletic frontcourt piece worth developing in case his skill set ever clicks. Scouts question his feel for the game, and his ideal long-term role is probably at center, where his athletic advantage might create mismatches against slower bigs. Eboua’s ability to rim-run and beat basically anyone up and down the floor is noteworthy, and in an energy role, it’s possible he eventually succeeds, albeit his ball skills aren’t great. His highlights tend to mask his overall poor efficiency, and he’s an inconsistent jump shooter who will need time to grow into a more confined role.

55. Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 54

Hagans’ stock slipped as his play turned down over the back part of the year at Kentucky, and his individual struggles to score the ball became more pronounced. Winning intangibles and strong defensive instincts helped Hagans get on the radar, but there’s still a degree of hesitance surrounding his jump shot, and questions about what caliber of passer he really is. He’s tenacious and disruptive on the ball and in the passing lanes, and has the size and toughness that make his weaknesses more palatable. The fact he’s a strong free throw shooter helps leave room for optimism that his jumper eventually comes along. But he’ll likely need seasoning in the G League in the short-term to refine his decision-making before getting a shot in the NBA.

56. Markus Howard, G, Marquette | Senior

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 52

After four straight prolific, mostly efficient seasons as one of college basketball’s elite scoring guards, Howard doesn’t have much left to prove—we know he can make shots, and his NBA future likely hinges on whether he can survive defensively. His limited size and length make that a tricky proposition, but on the off chance that reduced offensive usage helps his effort on the other end, Howard is well worth a chance, as a career 42.7% shooter from three-point range. He can make tough shots and has enough vision to make plays in a pinch. If he buys into a smaller role, there could be a place for him.

57. Ty-Shon Alexander, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 61

Alexander had a nice year at Creighton and opted to ride the wave into the draft, and while he’s not a lock to get picked, he’s a good three-point shooter (particularly off the catch) and competes defensively. The versatility here is somewhat limited, as he’s not particularly comfortable playing off the dribble and his shooting mechanics are a bit arduous. But he has a good frame for his role, can make jumpers off movement, and has a pathway to being a playable bench guard if it all translates. As a willing role player, he’s a decent flier.

58. Yam Madar, PG, Hapoel Tel Aviv

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 59

Madar is a scrappy defender and opportunistic scorer who boosted his stock to an extent in the Israeli League playoffs, and will be a stash option for teams in the second round. He’s a mature player for his age and is still relatively young, which gives him time to iron out some of his tendencies. He’ll need to improve as a shooter and cut down on overdribbling to run an NBA bench unit, but his feel is pretty good and he’s already a solid full-time player at 19. Given the lack of viable stash options, he’s a good bet to be drafted.

59. Josh Hall, SF, Moravian Prep | HS Senior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 63

A Top-50 high school recruit who previously committed to NC State, Hall declared for the draft after taking a prep year (he turns 20 in October) and appears set on turning pro. Factoring in his immediately evident long-term potential as well as his limited NBA exposure, Hall is one of the more enigmatic prospects in the draft, but certainly worth taking seriously as a second-round flier. There’s limited film available on him, but he offers a tantalizing combination of guard skills and shooting potential at 6’8”. Granted, that’s a bit of a boom-or-bust archetype, and he’s not a great athlete or playmaker. But at a certain point in the draft, Hall should be worth the gamble for a team that’s done the proper homework.

60. Trent Forrest, G, Florida State | Senior

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 65

One of the top guard defenders in the ACC, Forrest had an underappreciated career at Florida State, and his strength and toughness should give him a chance at long-term success. The glaring red flag here is that he’s a 24.8% career three-point shooter and took just 109 of them in four seasons. If Forrest can display some real growth in that department, he has enough all-around game to stick on an NBA roster and help someone’s bench. If he doesn’t shoot it better it’s tough to see him sticking, but he’s worth the gamble.

61. Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 51

After entering the year off the radar, Jones led the SEC in scoring while given total freedom to jack shots in an uptempo offense. He profiles well statistically after his year at Arkansas, and offers some intrigue as a late-blooming prospect who’s taken a circuitous route to this point. The primary issue here is he’s not a very good run-jump athlete, and is a ball-dominant scorer who relies on drawing fouls and attacking the rim, with just an average jump shot. If you buy his efficiency translating, it’s not an issue, but it’s hard to think the game will suddenly come easier to him. But Jones has certainly played his way into draftability with a huge season, and has some sleeper intrigue either way.

62. Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 66

Powell was one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball the past two seasons and is an elite catch-and-shoot threat who has worked hard to maximize his talent. How that translates into an NBA role is less clear, given he’s not great with the ball in his hands and doesn’t have ideal size for his skill set. But his shooting percentages should climb when defenses can’t key as heavily on him, and his overall feel is pretty solid, making him a potential specialist if he starts knocking down threes at a better clip. He just had the worst year of his career in terms of shooting splits, but also handled extreme volume on a team lacking other scoring options. Whether he can succeed with his combination of body type and skill set is worth nitpicking, but Powell is the type of guy you want to bet on.

63. Nathan Knight, C, William and Mary | Senior

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 67

After an excellent, stat-stuffing career at William and Mary, Knight is an intriguing talent but also isn’t an eye-test guy, with an average build that’s been a hang-up for scouts. Knight has terrific natural touch in the paint, is a strong passer and has developed three-point range, but given he was so post-up dependent in a small conference, it’s hard to know how well he’ll translate into a role when he’s not an offensive focal point. He’s a good but not great athlete and doesn’t really play much above the rim. But given his statistical profile, Knight is an interesting candidate for a two-way deal.

64. Naji Marshall, G/F, Xavier | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 56

An intriguing late-draft flyer, Marshall is a good athlete with the capacity to handle and make plays with the ball, and handled a lot of offensive responsibility at Xavier. He can be mistake-prone and is a spotty shooter, but his productivity, toughness, and size on the wing are all positives. He still struggles with shot selection, and transitioning away from playing on the ball into a complementary role might be a challenge. Many teams are skeptical as to whether he’ll put everything together. But at worst, he’s an intriguing candidate for a two-way contract.

65. Trevelin Queen, G/F, New Mexico State | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 67

After losing time to injuries the past couple years and taking a bit of a roundabout path to New Mexico State, Queen has somewhat of an incomplete body of work at low college levels, but his versatility and feel on the wing are intriguing enough to make him a candidate for an undrafted deal. Queen is a solid catch-and-shoot player with decent ball skills and above-average passing feel. His instincts are sound on both ends of the floor, albeit he’s already 23. While there’s not a lot of upside baked in here, nor is there a particularly useful statistical track record, there’s some three-and-D potential here on the cheap.

66. Nate Hinton, G/F, Houston | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 68

Hinton has an intriguing base skill set for a 3-and-D prospect, as a rangy defender and appealing athlete who covers ground well and can knock down open shots. He’s not dynamic with the ball and won’t be much of a creator, but he’s a solid rebounder and willing glue guy who went somewhat unnoticed on a pretty good Houston team. Hinton’s ability to add value without scoring is a start, but his somewhat limited body of work in college is a short-term detriment to his résumé. As a budget three-and-D type, he’s a nice undrafted flier on a two-way deal.

67. Abdoulaye N’Doye, G/F, Cholet

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 62

N’Doye is intriguing from an athletic perspective, with a long frame and some role versatility, although scouts remain skeptical about the quality of his offensive feel, and his inability to ever handle a significant offensive role in France. He does have elite length, and the agility to match up on a variety of opponents, and he managed a career best 42% from three last season (albeit on a relatively meaningless 35 attempts). But N’Doye has been something of a tease for scouts, and the likelihood he gets drafted hinges more on the lack of viable international options.

68. C.J. Elleby, G/F, Washington State | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 62

Elleby is a talented scorer who had a lot of freedom on a bad Washington State team the last couple years, and can look like a totally different player from game to game. When his three-point shot is falling, Elleby is somewhat tantalizing, despite less-than-ideal mechanics (he shoots left-handed, but brings the ball up from the right side of his body). He’s athletic and was pretty productive the past couple of years, but in losing situations. Right now, his game isn’t really geared toward making others better, and he’s not likely to keep scoring at this type of clip in the pros. He’s a solid candidate for a two-way deal and has some evident potential, but his style of play will require some adjustments.

69. Jalen Harris, SG, Nevada | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 60

An appealing athlete with some juice off the dribble, Harris had a big first year at Nevada after transferring from Louisiana Tech and sitting out a season. While his game is ball-dominant and occasionally a bit wild, Harris’s athleticism and scoring instincts are impressive. He takes and makes a lot of tough shots, but will have to pick his spots better to succeed in the pros. As far as scoring is concerned, he’s a viable second-round option. But Harris will have to figure out what else he can bring to the table as a role player.

70. Nick Richards, C, Kentucky | Junior

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 70

After two disappointing years in college, Richards stepped up this season and gave Kentucky a huge boost with his activity and energy around the rim. He’s a good athlete and solid rim protector who has figured out how to impact games as a finisher without needing his number called. Most scouts still question whether his feel is good enough to succeed in the NBA, and he’s not elite in any one area. But if he stays on this positive trajectory, there’s an outside chance he can work himself into an end-of-bench center. The fact Richards is already 22 doesn’t help, but as a late bloomer to begin with, he deserves a chance to keep figuring it out.

71. Malik Fitts, F, St. Mary’s | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 72

The versatility Fitts offers as a potential floor-spacing four-man has created NBA interest, and while he’s not high-end athletic, he’s been productive the past couple seasons. Fitts has proven he can hit shots, rebound, and stay active defensively. He’s a bit of a tweener, given he’s not dynamic with the ball on the wing and doesn’t hold up quite as well against bigger players defensively. The lack of playmaking and verticality here is concerning, but his feel is otherwise solid. If Fitts can defend both forward spots capably, hit open shots and blend in, he makes sense on a two-way contract as a low-budget development player.

72. Mamadi Diakite, F/C, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 73

Diakite is a known quantity at this point after playing four years for a highly successful Virginia program, and he handled a much bigger offensive role for the first time this season. He can shoot a little bit, but isn’t great in any one area, and his post-up touches aren’t likely to translate up a level. So his real value will have to come defensively, where he’s solid around the rim despite not being particularly big for his position, and has pretty solid timing. Diakite isn’t spectacular, but at least he knows how to fit into a role. On the off chance he can center smaller lineups, Diakite is a decent undrafted target.

73. Jay Scrubb, SG, John Logan JC | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 74

After putting up big scoring numbers in junior college, Scrubb opted to enter the draft rather than attend Louisville, a decision that didn’t come with any real guarantee he’d be drafted. On one hand, you respect players betting on themselves, but Scrubb is a JUCO scorer with JUCO habits, as a big, ball-dominant, offense-only scorer who will have to keep proving himself. Athletic guys his size who can create shots are often afforded added opportunity, and he should end up on a two-way contract at worst. There’s a chance he gets drafted, but Scrubb has a ways to go before contributing in the NBA.

74. Yoeli Childs, F/C, BYU | Senior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Childs is a bruising forward who may be better suited long-term to thrive in Europe, but he deserves a chance to make a roster and is a decent second-round candidate. He had an excellent career at BYU, but scouts have questions about how well his rebounding and shot-blocking will translate given his lack of size and average athleticism. His history of below-average free throw shooting is a bit concerning when projecting his jumper with any optimism. Childs is a good candidate for a two-way deal and has a shred of sleeper potential as a stretch big.

75. Jordan Ford, PG, St. Mary’s | Senior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 175 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 75

Ford flew somewhat under the radar as one of college basketball’s elite scorers the past couple years, combining heavy volume and strong efficiency in convincing fashion. The issue is that he’s small and extremely slight, but his pull-up game and ability to create space for himself off the dribble are serious, and if he doesn’t make the NBA, he should be a star overseas. He may not supply enough complementary skills to stick as a backup point guard, but Ford is talented enough that it’s worth bringing him to camp and finding out.

76. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Junior

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 260 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 76

A modern NBA center, Wiley is not. But he’s massive and one of college basketball’s elite rebounders when healthy, which shouldn’t be discounted for teams looking to audition players for a center-by-committee system. If he can stay in shape and keep his health issues in the past, Wiley has a shot to succeed as a situational bruiser off the bench. He probably is what he is, but that could be a useful player, particularly on an inexpensive deal.

77. Vit Krejci, G, Zaragoza

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 71

Krecji had knee surgery last month and will miss the rest of the season in Spain, but has chosen to remain in the draft anyway, making him a fringe stash option. He had a solid showing at Basketball Without Borders camp in 2018, and the Czech guard earned some limited run in the ACB with Zaragoza’s senior team last season. His size, craftiness and playmaking ability are all intriguing, and he should be an interesting stash option if he stays in the draft. Big guards with passing feel aren’t always easy to find, but Krejci is far from a finished product.

78. Isiaha Mike, G/F, SMU | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: NR

Mike will spend this season playing pro in Germany, which has made him a stashable prospect for teams searching for options in the late second round. He’s athletic, a capable shooter and has a history of strong efficiency, but his advanced age and lack of consistency limit the feasible upside here. But he’s good enough to consider drafting his rights and waiting it out.

79. Saben Lee, G, Vanderbilt | Junior

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 78

Although he’s a bit of a loose cannon on offense, Lee’s athleticism and ability to attack the rim hold a level of intrigue, and he’s an interesting developmental target in hopes he takes a big leap in a better situation. Lee was a three-year starter for three bad Vanderbilt teams, and his ability to see the floor and make decisions leaves something to be desired. The hope is that a better situation covers for some of his flaws, but as a shoot-first guard who’s always needed the ball, it may take quite a transformation for him to succeed.

80. Kenyon Martin Jr., F, IMG Academy

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 80

After initially committing to Vanderbilt, Martin did a prep year at IMG Academy with the intention of turning pro and skipping college. It’s unclear if he’ll actually get drafted, but he’s a freakish athlete with some shooting ability who may have to play as an uber-small big long-term. Martin has tried to transition to the perimeter, but with mixed results, and making the most of his energy and toughness on the interior might be the optimal pathway to a roster spot. He’s still raw and is a long ways off, but with NBA bloodlines and explosive leaping ability, he should end up on a two-way deal.