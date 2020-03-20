Jordan Nwora Named an AP Third-Team All-American

University of Louisville men's basketball junior forward Jordan Nwora has been named a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, the AP announced on Friday. He is the first Louisville player to receive AP All-American honors since Russ Smith in 2013, and the 21st player in school history.

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI All-American, the Buffalo, NY native leads the team in points per game and is second in rebounding. He is the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free there percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

Louisville (24-7) was set to take on the Syracuse Orange (18-14) in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, but the remainder of the tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

2019-20 Associated Press All-American Teams:

First-Team:

Payton Pritchard - Oregon

Markus Howard - Marquette

Myles Powell - Seton Hall

Obi Toppin - Dayton

Luka Garza - Iowa

Second-Team

Devon Dotson - Kansas

Cassius Winston - Michigan State

Malachi Flynn - San Diego State

Vernon Carey - Duke

Udoka Azubuike - Kansas

Third-Team

Tre Jones - Duke

Jared Butler - Baylor

Jordan Nwora - Louisville

Jalen Smith - Maryland

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

