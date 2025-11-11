Report: Louisville's J'Vonne Hadley Available to Play vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will indeed be getting back one of their starters for the annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry game against Kentucky.
After missing the previous game vs. Jackson State due to concussion protocol, sixth-year guard J'Vonne Hadley will return for the Cardinals' matchup vs. the Wildcats, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Hadley suffered the concussion in Louisville's season-opener against South Carolina State, and was held out of the contest vs. JSU as a precaution. When asked Monday if Hadley would play vs. UK, head coach Pat Kelsey said that he was "still being evaluated," but was "hopeful" for his return.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard started in the season-opener against Bulldogs, and finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. Forward Khani Rooths started in place of Hadley against JSU.
Hadley joined Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Colorado, and opted to take advantage of the Diego Pavia ruling and return for the 2025-26 season. While might not have earned All-ACC honors in his first season as a Cardinal, he played a critical role in their success.
He was the only player to start all 35 games last season, averaging 12.2 points per game, and also leading the team in rebounding at 7.3 boards and three-point shooting percentage at 38.1. Hadley also shot 51.8 percent from the field and averaged 1.8 assists per game.
The St. Paul, Minn. native spent his true freshman campaign at Northeastern, then played the 2021-22 season with Indian Hills Community College. There, he earned NJCAA First-Team All-American honors, averaging 10.9 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
Hadley would then go on to play a pair of seasons at Colorado before transferring to Louisville. In his final season with the Buffaloes, he averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while also shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 83.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Tip-off between Louisville and Kentucky from the KFC Yum! Center is set for 8:00 p.m. tonight.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
